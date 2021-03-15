Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Rain
Rain
News

Fears rise over pineapple imports

Leighton Smith
by and Leighton Smith
15th Mar 2021 1:12 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

NORTH Queensland pineapple growers are fearful importation of the fruit from South-East Asia could cripple the local industry.

Kennedy MP Bob Katter has fired up over the issue after he caught wind a six-tonne shipment of pineapples from Taiwan was destined for Australian shores.

It comes after the Australian government approved the importation of fresh de-crowned pineapples last year, provided they meet strict biosecurity import conditions and came from commercial production areas.

Mr Katter said the move had the ability to wipe out a local industry, which has been widely prosperous in North Queensland.

Community Newsletter SignUp
Federal Member for Kennedy, Bob Katter. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
Federal Member for Kennedy, Bob Katter. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

 

"We don't help Taiwan by wiping out yet another industry in Australia," he said.

"They have diseases we don't have. They have cheaper and more abundant labour than we have. So our growers will really not be able to compete."

Rollingstone pineapple grower Rian Pace, who manages Pace Farming with his father Stephen, said the fruit importation would be a body blow for the industry. He also raised concerns over the quality of the imported product against homegrown alternatives.

With 12 people working at his farm - a number swelling to 35 during the harvest - and two other similar farms and a packing shed nearby, he said a lot of local workers counted on the pineapple industry for their ­livelihoods.

 

Director of Pace Farming, Stephen Pace. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
Director of Pace Farming, Stephen Pace. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

 

"As a farmer, when you're producing a good quality product, and then you're getting an import into the country, it's a bit concerning," Mr Pace said.

"From a biosecurity standpoint, there's the possibility of mealy bugs and thrips coming in with the fruit.

"It is getting methyl bromide fumigated however, so that's a little bit more assuring, but there's always risk involved."

Mr Pace hoped this issue could create greater public awareness about the threat of imported fruit and rally support behind local growers.

An Agriculture Department spokesman could not confirm the shipment, declaring any trade in pineapples was a "commercial transaction between importers and exporters" but said there had been no trade since the federal government approved Taiwan's market access.

Originally published as Fears rise over pineapple imports

bob katter farmers farming farming industry pineapples

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Unis where you’re most likely to get a job

        Unis where you’re most likely to get a job

        News A report has listed the Australian universities where graduates find it easy to get full-time work – and the leaders may come as a surprise.

        ‘We’re in a perfect position’: Local push for Olympic action

        Premium Content ‘We’re in a perfect position’: Local push for Olympic action

        News With its close proximity to Brisbane and world class facilities, the Lockyer Valley...

        Major bank to permanently close Gatton branch

        Premium Content Major bank to permanently close Gatton branch

        News Customers have been informed that the town’s branch will close this year.

        FERNVALE: Preps want to be secret agents, teachers

        Premium Content FERNVALE: Preps want to be secret agents, teachers

        Education Fernvale preps: secret agents, teachers, hairdressers galore