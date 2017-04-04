Fears of Lockyer Valley rehab centre unwarranted

MISCONCEPTION: Grace Homestead will not welcome drug or alcohol addicted women but mothers who want "further assistance to live life normally”.

A DRUG and alcohol rehabilitation centre which caters specifically to mothers is set to open this year in the Lockyer Valley.

But Southland Missions wants to reassure members of the community who have got the wrong impression of its program.

There have been concerns from some living close to the facility that it is going to be a "drug detox” centre.

A spokesperson for Southland Missions said only women who were no longer dependent on substances would be welcome.

"They've got to have gotten over that,” the spokesperson said.

"The referral to us has said that they're at the point where they just need to be re-socialised... that's what our program is about.”

Only three women will be allowed to live at Grace at once, with each allowed two children under the age of 10.

They will be held to a strict Code of Conduct, with no drugs or alcohol, visitors, personal phones or internet access allowed and at least one support staff member on site at all times.

A rehabilitation centre of its kind was rare in the state.

"There are only two other places in the whole of Queensland that allow women with children,” they said.

"There are a lot of women out there who are at the point where they need that assistance but because of the limitations they can't get that... we're trying to bridge that gap.”

The spokesperson said members of the community with whom Southland had consulted had been satisfied once the program was explained to them.

"At the end of it they all wanted to assist, they've given us leads on how we can help kids get into schools and things like that,” the spokesperson said.

They presented their case to the Lockyer Valley Regional Council on Wednesday, March 22.