25°
News

Fears of Lockyer Valley rehab centre unwarranted

Lachlan Mcivor
| 4th Apr 2017 8:30 AM
MISCONCEPTION: Grace Homestead will not welcome drug or alcohol addicted women but mothers who want "further assistance to live life normally”.
MISCONCEPTION: Grace Homestead will not welcome drug or alcohol addicted women but mothers who want "further assistance to live life normally”. Claudia Baxter

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A DRUG and alcohol rehabilitation centre which caters specifically to mothers is set to open this year in the Lockyer Valley.

But Southland Missions wants to reassure members of the community who have got the wrong impression of its program.

There have been concerns from some living close to the facility that it is going to be a "drug detox” centre.

A spokesperson for Southland Missions said only women who were no longer dependent on substances would be welcome.

"They've got to have gotten over that,” the spokesperson said.

"The referral to us has said that they're at the point where they just need to be re-socialised... that's what our program is about.”

Only three women will be allowed to live at Grace at once, with each allowed two children under the age of 10.

They will be held to a strict Code of Conduct, with no drugs or alcohol, visitors, personal phones or internet access allowed and at least one support staff member on site at all times.

A rehabilitation centre of its kind was rare in the state.

"There are only two other places in the whole of Queensland that allow women with children,” they said.

"There are a lot of women out there who are at the point where they need that assistance but because of the limitations they can't get that... we're trying to bridge that gap.”

The spokesperson said members of the community with whom Southland had consulted had been satisfied once the program was explained to them.

"At the end of it they all wanted to assist, they've given us leads on how we can help kids get into schools and things like that,” the spokesperson said.

They presented their case to the Lockyer Valley Regional Council on Wednesday, March 22.

Gatton Star

Topics:  drug and alcohol rebabilitation grace homestead lockyer valley southland missions

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Local flood knowledge proves vital for Laidley

Local flood knowledge proves vital for Laidley

LOCAL flooding knowledge from numerous farmers proved a key resource for emergency services during the tropical low of ex cyclone Debbie.

Fears of Lockyer Valley rehab centre unwarranted

MISCONCEPTION: Grace Homestead will not welcome drug or alcohol addicted women but mothers who want "further assistance to live life normally”.

Southland Missions wants to reassure members of the community.

Gatton Hawks go down in thriller to Valleys

HIT-UP: The Gatton Hawks Under 18s fell to a 28-16 loss to the Toowoomba Valleys Roosters on the weekend.

The Gatton Hawks were defeated by the Valleys Roosters 36-34.

Popular open day is back with family fun

STOCKING UP: Ashley Cooper and Doris Cottone are preparing for Cottone's Discount Feed Shed open day.

Holiday fun for the whole family

Local Partners

Local flood knowledge proves vital for Laidley

LOCAL flooding knowledge from numerous farmers proved a key resource for emergency services during the tropical low of ex cyclone Debbie.

Dams full, grass growing, that's one happy farmer

LOOKING GOOD: Grantham Scrub grazier Fred Scott has enough grass and water to get him through the next two years, thanks to the low pressure of TC Debbie.

IT'S amazing what decent rainfall can do.

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

‘We’re all too scared to say it’

AS CLAIMS of editing and extreme conditions hit MAFS, contestants and family members are concerned about the true impact

Tensions rise on MKR: ‘Are you f**king serious?’

Mark and Chris’ fine dining AFL-themed restaurant unsurprisingly tanks.

TONIGHT’S episode of MKR was full of swearing and strategy.

MOVIE REVIEW: Dance Academy doesn’t miss any of its steps

Xenia Goodwin in a scene from the movie Dance Academy: The Movie.

HIT teen series gets the big screen treatment.

Book review: City of Friends

The fragile nature of relationships is on show

One-hit wonders you have to see

Remember this lot? Yes? Have we got an Australian tour for you.

GET ready to party like it’s 2001 when this tour lands in Australia.

The news Big Little Lies fans won’t want to hear

Nicole Kidman was a standout throughout the show’s seven episodes.

THE first season of Big Little Lies has come to a thrilling finish.

Project producers beg hosts not to play disgusting video

The Project hosts prove they're just like the rest of us

Cheapest Home In Middle Ridge - Ideal Retiree or Investors - Currently Owner Occupied - Buyers From $355,000

19 Elvery Court, Middle Ridge 4350

House 3 1 1 Buyers From...

Just Listed, this 3 bedroom (all built-in), brick and tile home is on a 455m2 block. The entry, family and kitchen and the three bedrooms have sparkling timber...

New Price - Was $489,000 Now Offers From $465,000 - Rangeville Executive Home - Walk To Picnic Point

47 Rowbotham Street, Rangeville 4350

House 4 3 1 Offers From...

Sellers have reduced asking price to sell this weekend, big spacious home , rendered externally, tiled roof has been restored, recently renovated kitchen on the...

Location, Functionality and Charm...

27 Hill Street, Toowoomba City 4350

House 5 2 Auction at Fitzy's...

Originally a single level cottage built in 1910, raised and doubled in size in 1975, this gorgeous property now offers the perfect combination of premium location...

Highly sought after location - Highly motivated seller - Place it high on your list

25 Catto Street, Centenary Heights 4350

House 4 2 4 Offers Over...

With their next purchase secured the time is now to secure this quality piece of real estate. Perfectly positioned within walking distance to CHSHS and the ever...

Owners have purchased elsewhere and have no option but to sell!

386 North Street, Wilsonton 4350

House 5 2 2 Auction at Fitzy's...

With the owner's circumstances commanding a must to sell, don't hesitate on what is undoubtedly a great opportunity! Upstairs, a spacious 4 bedroom family home...

Flawless location- Impeccable renovation- Exclusively Newtown!

17 Wallace Street, Newtown 4350

House 3 1 2 Offers Over...

Featuring a stunning combination of classic colonial charm and contemporary chic, this immaculately renovated home offers an impressive array of quality design...

&#39;Girra Lodge&#39; City Acreage with Development Potential

93 Carrington Road, Torrington 4350

House 4 3 5 Interest Above...

This large regal homestead of approximately 50 squares underroof, together with a big combined Shed, including workshop and storage areas, stables, a bore, town...

Developer Discounts Brand New!

1/10 Spieker Street, Mount Lofty 4350

Villa 3 2 2 Interest from...

Amazing city views, amazing Villa's! These have been priced reduced and get in quick to take advantage of this. Perfect if you are downsizing or looking for low...

Adorable cottage ready for you to call home!

19 Park Street, Wilsonton 4350

House 3 1 3 Buyer Interest...

This beautifully renovated timber cottage retains its period charm whilst being transformed into a contemporary, light-filled home. It's ready and welcome for you...

Sought after Privacy and Location

Unit 6/2 Garde Street, Centenary Heights 4350

Unit 3 2 1 $339,000

For those looking for location, privacy and convenience this home defines modern living in Centenary Heights. Located in a secure and small gated complex, this...

A cracker of a deal for Nutworks

Pictured: Nutworks managing director Keith Ryan, centre, on site at Lot 12, Pioneer Rd, with Collier's International's Ben Flower and Nick Dowling at Yandina.

Vacant 0.4ha Yandina industrial site sells at auction

Traffic chaos fuels case for new bridge across Bremer

TRUMPED: Congestion and frustration were the only winners on the David Trumpy Bridge last week during the flooding of other city bridges.

Mayor campaigns federal Infrastructure Minister

Home owner's $350K disaster investment in infamous house

Maxi Bader is dealing with her brand new house in Elphinstone Street being inundated with flash flooding. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin

YOUNG woman regrets investment in infamous Rockhampton house.

Caloundra West industrial site sold for $1,175,000

Coastline BMW to build state-of-the-art service centre

Motorbike stolen, found and returned in hectic 32 hours

REUNITED: As the storms started raging early Thursday morning thieves broke into Mathew Brown's shop, stealing his custom racing dirt bike and some other goods, but thanks to social media he was quickly reunited with the bike.

A brazen break-in as Cyclone Debbie struck has ended in smiles

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!