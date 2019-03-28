Fears new food outlets will eat into local business profits

A NEWLY approved development in Somerset is raising the ire of residents.

Roubaix Properties' proposed Fernvale food outlet development was conditionally approved by Somerset Regional Council on March 13.

The plan includes three food outlets, including one with a drive-through facility, and 81 off-street carparks for the centre of the town.

But residents are concerned three new food businesses could harm established local shops.

Local business owner Paul Heymans, who owns Paul's Computers, said while the food precinct would not affect his computer business, he worried about other shops.

"Some of the businesses won't be able to survive the competition," he said.

"We're all for competition, but the people that operate these businesses have put their life savings into them - they work their backsides off trying to make them work.

"I think we'll end up with more businesses closing than we'll have businesses opening."

Roubaix Properties also has a proposed relocatable home park with 100 residential lots before the council.

Roubaix Properties was contacted for comment but did not respond by deadline.

Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann welcomed the development, along with four others approved on March 13, which he said reflected interest in the growing area.