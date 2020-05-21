Fears for a motorist trapped after two vehicle crash

Motorist trapped after two vehicle crash at Hatton Vale

UPDATE: Paramedics and fireys freed the motorist from the vehicle and transported them to the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

10AM: A MOTORIST has been trapped in a car for almost an hour after a crash on the Warrego Highway.

The crash occurred about 9am, near the intersection with Fairway Drv, at Hatton Vale.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics treated four patients.

Three had minor injuries.

The trapped motorist is stable, with leg injuries.