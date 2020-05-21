Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Motorist trapped after two vehicle crash at Hatton Vale
News

Fears for a motorist trapped after two vehicle crash

Michael Nolan
by
21st May 2020 9:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: Paramedics and fireys freed the motorist from the vehicle and transported them to the Princess Alexandra Hospital. 

10AM: A MOTORIST has been trapped in a car for almost an hour after a crash on the Warrego Highway. 

The crash occurred about 9am, near the intersection with Fairway Drv, at Hatton Vale.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics treated four patients. 

Three had minor injuries.

The trapped motorist is stable, with leg injuries. 

Crash at the intersection of Warrego Highway and Fairways Drive, Hatton Valle, May 21, 2020. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL
Crash at the intersection of Warrego Highway and Fairways Drive, Hatton Valle, May 21, 2020. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL Ali Kuchel
crash hatton vale crash queensland ambulance service
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lockyer councillors cast vote on pay rise options

        premium_icon Lockyer councillors cast vote on pay rise options

        Council News Councillors have voted on whether or not they should receive a 2 per cent pay rise this year.

        UNSUNG HERO: Retiree’s reason behind multiple volunteer gigs

        UNSUNG HERO: Retiree’s reason behind multiple volunteer gigs

        Community Covering a shift for Santa is just one of many ways this volunteer lends a helping...

        Why this town is already being asked to start saving water

        premium_icon Why this town is already being asked to start saving water

        News A small town disconnected from the Seqwater network is being asked to start taking...

        One new COVID-19 case confirmed in heated press conference

        One new COVID-19 case confirmed in heated press conference

        News Premier update on COVID-19 cases in Queensland