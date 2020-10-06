Tragic outcome after car rollover south-west of Mackay Tara Miko Journalist Tara joined the company in 2010 after graduating with a journalism and politics degree from Griffith University in Brisbane. After first working in newspapers in the Bowen Basin in Central Queensland, she joined the team at The Chronicle in 2013. In September that year she took over the reins of the Rural Weekly, and has been on the crime desk in Toowoomba since 2015. Full Profile Login to follow

UPDATE 8pm: A woman has died in a head-on crash on the busy Eton Homebush Rd south-west of Mackay.

The woman, believed to be a local to the area, died at the scene of the crash which left one vehicle unrecognisable and overturned in a cane paddock.



Mackay Police District Duty Officer Tony McDowall said it was unknown what caused the horrific crash in the 100km zone on the busy thoroughfare.



"It appears to have been a head-on crash; exactly how it has occurred at the moment, we're investigating with our Forensic Crash Unit," Senior Sergeant McDowall said.



"Unfortunately the driver of one of the vehicles was deceased here at the scene.

"The driver of the other vehicle hasn't appeared to have suffered any injuries; he's suffering from shock and has been taken through to Mackay Base Hospital for precautionary reasons."

Sen-Sgt McDowall said investigations into how the crash occurred were under way.



"We've got a couple of witnesses who have come forward which is great and now Forensic Crash Unit is on scene investigating to establish exactly what has happened," he said.



He reminded all road users to be safe at all times, and to follow the Fatal Five.



Eton Homebush Rd remains closed and was not expected to re-open for several hours.



Police and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews remain on scene.

Fatal crash scene on Eton Homebush Rd near Eton. Two cars collided shortly before 6pm. A person, belileved to be a woman, was trapped in one of the vehicles. Picture: Tara Miko

INITIAL: MULTIPLE emergency services crews are responding to reports a person is trapped in a car after a two-vehicle collision north-west of Mackay.

Initial reports suggest the cars collided on Eton Homebush Rd shortly before 5.50pm Tuesday.

It is understood one of the cars was on its roof and a person trapped inside a car.

Fatal crash scene on Eton Homebush Rd near Eton. Two cars collided shortly before 6pm. A person, belileved to be a woman, was trapped in one of the vehicles. Picture: Tara Miko

The crash was reported just after 5.45pm Tuesday.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and police were en route to the incident east of Eton.

Reports indicated one person was trapped inside the vehicle which is understood to be down an embankment.