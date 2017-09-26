Fears grow over Fairway Dr intersection

CALL FOR ACTION: Hatton Vale local Julie Morgan and LNP candidate for Lockyer Jim McDonald discuss the dangerous nature of the Fairways Dr intersection.

WIDESPREAD community concern is growing over a Hatton Vale intersection which locals say is putting lives at risk.

The use of the intersection, located on the Warrego Highway off Fairway Dr, has increased dramatically with the development of new estates and Hatton Vale IGA.

The intersection is located in a 100km zone with a limited slip-lane which has been reported to cause west-bound traffic to queue into the 100km right-hand lane of the Hwy, making it extremely dangerous for approaching traffic.

The intersection's danger was also highlighted on December 16, 2016 when a crash left one dead and three seriously injured.Fairways Tavern owner Julie Morgan said after nearly 30 years of driving on that stretch of Hwy, she along with many others, wants the dangerous intersection upgraded.

"It poses a huge risk to the public,” Ms Morgan said.

"The vision turning right to Toowoomba is blocked by the position of the west-bound deceleration lane.

"Main Roads own a large strip and can easily fix this. We have an obligation to make sure drivers now, and in the future will get across in one piece.”

Ms Morgan said to make matters worse the grass on the median strip was not maintained regularly enough, making it difficult to see oncoming traffic.

Lockyer Valley MP Ian Rickuss said he had been fighting for an upgrade of the Fairway Dr intersection for the last several years.

"I have been asking for a full safety review from Fairway Dr to the Plainland Overpass,” Mr Rickuss said.

"Unfortunately the Main Roads Minister did promise this by June 2017 but it has not been available at this date.”

In another bid for action, LNP candidate Jim McDonald recently started a petition for the intersection to be upgraded on Facebook.

Mr McDonald said he was disappointed the Fairway Dr intersection was not included in the 2012 Warrego Hwy improvement study.

"That's a real gap,” Mr McDonald said.

"There has been significant injury and fatal crashes at that intersection - there needs to be immediate improvements - such as an acceleration and de-acceleration lanes and turning lanes.

"The ultimate solution would be a fly over”

A Transport and Mains Roads Spokesperson said they were undertaking two planning studies to meet the short-term (5 years) and long-term (20 years) needs of the Warrego Hwy, between Ipswich and Withcott, which included the Fairway Dr intersection.

"The short-term planning for future works at intersections between Minden and Withcott, including the Fairway Dr intersection is currently being refined to determine the best solutions and priorities for upgrades at these intersections,” the spokesperson said.

"It is due to be completed by the end of this year. Proposed intersection upgrades will be reviewed as part of a process to ensure the highest-priority submissions receive funding.”

The Warrego Hwy forms part of the National Land Transport Network (NLTN). Projects on the NLTN are funded by the Australian Government and Queensland Government on an 80:20 basis.

"Until such time as the outcomes of the planning processes are finalised and a commitment is received from the Australian Government to fund the upgrade projects, there are no plans to undertake upgrade at this intersection,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said a TMR maintenance provider for the Warrego Hwy regularly carried out mowing works near the intersection. To sign the Upgrade Fairways Dr Intersection petition head to http://www.fairwaydrive.com.au