Fears for ‘safety’ of student bus stop at Plainland

Antonia Hobart (front) with her parents Anthony and Raechell, are concerned about the student bus stop near Plainland Crossing. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL

A DIRT patch that floods when it rains has been deemed “safe” as a student bus stop by the transport department.

But parents at Plainland Crossing say the so-called bus stop is far from safe and an accident waiting to happen, due to the town’s growing population.

The Hobart Family, who live in Plainland Crossing, fear a school student will be injured or killed before the stop is upgraded.

“With the new school opening, this road is going to get extra busy,” Raechell Hobart said.

“I don’t think kids should have to wait on a gravel piece of dirt to get picked up by the bus.”

In an email sighted by the Gatton Star from last year, the Hobarts wrote to the Department of Transport and Main Roads, asking for upgrades or a change in route.

Anthony Hobart questioned the department, saying there was an alternate bus shelter in the estate that could be used for drop-off and pick up.

In the department’s response, it stated the present bus stop at the corner of Gehrke Road and Barcoo Drive was consistent with “many rural bus stops”.

The response said the stop provided clear visibility in all directions for the driver, and it was considered an “appropriate bus stop”.

“Nothing is going to happen until someone dies,” Mr Hobart said.

Their daughter Antonia, a year 12 student at Laidley State High School, said it was dangerous waiting on the side of the road.

“The cars get really close to where we have to stand to catch the bus, you can feel the wind when they go past,” she said.

Mrs Hobart said there was a designated bus zone in the estate on Burdekin Street, and Gehrke rd would need upgrades to support the volume of traffic.

“I’d like to see the bus stop at a safe place, all they have to do is go to the lights and go around the block,” she said.

“My daughter finishes this year and doesn’t need the bus, but hopefully I can help other people in the estate.”

Plainland resident Erin McGuire also has a child using the bus stop and was not confident in the safety standards.

Antonia Hobart waits for a bus at Gehrke Road, Plainland. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL

“I am certainly not thrilled with the current set up. It is so close to the main road, with very little to identify it as a bus stop,” Mrs McGuire said.

“In fact, I didn’t even know that is where the kids caught the bus until the bus company told me.”

She said with the developments in Plainland, the situation would become worse.

“I absolutely see this becoming problematic over time as the area grows, more cars accessing the housing estate and the new school. It is only going to become more dangerous,” she said.

Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald said the need for improved bus stops was another example of the response needed for population growth.

“It’s another symptom of the population growth and demands for extra services,” Mr McDonald said.

“With Sophia College going ahead across the road, and necessary upgrades to Gehrke and Otto rds, I’m fighting to see another bus stop and other services provided in there,” he said.

Parents and residents concerned about the current bus stop situation are urged to contact Mr McDonald’s office on 5351 6100.