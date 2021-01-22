Menu
There are fears for a 13-year-old boy who left a home in western Sydney five days ago and hasn’t been seen since.
Fears for missing boy

by Erin Lyons
22nd Jan 2021 8:53 AM

A desperate search is under way for a teenage boy who vanished from a western Sydney home five days ago.

Patrick Hartley left an address on West Wilchard Road in Castlereagh on Sunday night.

He has not been seen or heard from since.

Officers have launched a wide-scale search for the teenager

"Police and family have serious concerns for his welfare," NSW Police said in a statement.

Patrick is caucasian, 140cm tall, with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, a black beanie and glasses with a black frame.

He is known to frequent the West Wyalong and Goulburn areas.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact police immediately.

Originally published as Fears for missing Sydney boy

