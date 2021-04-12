Menu
One patient was assessed for critical injuries at the scene after a single-vehicle crash on the New England Highway just prior to midnight. Picture: Kevin Farmer
News

Fears for man suffering ‘critical’ injuries after horror crash

Meg Gannon
12th Apr 2021 7:22 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been treated for "critical" injuries after a horrific crash outside Toowoomba last night.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman confirmed just after midnight, emergency services were called to a crash in Allora, on the New England Highway.

The Chronicle understands the male driver may have crashed into a power pole outside a fuel station.

He was assessed by paramedics at the scene.

More to come.

Originally published as Fears for man suffering 'critical' injuries after horror crash

