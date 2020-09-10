Menu
Emergency Services are responding to a vehicle crash in the Lockyer Valley.
Crews respond to multiple car, truck crash in Lockyer Valley

Ali Kuchel
10th Sep 2020 2:17 PM
UPDATE: Multiple paramedics are treating five patients following a traffic accident in the Lockyer Valley, today.

A Queensland Ambulance Spokesperson said five people were being treated after two cars and a truck collided at Lower Tenthill.

The spokesperson said at this stage, it appeared most people had minor injuries, however one patient had neck pain.

EARLIER: Emergency services are en route to a traffic accident in the Lockyer Valley.

The Gatton Star understands at 2.12pm, crews were notified of a crash on Old Ropeley Road and Tenthill Creek road at Lower Tenthill.

It is unknown if any passengers are trapped in the vehicle.

More to come...

