Fay reflects on life of family love

PROUD: Tabeel Aged Care resident and keen bowler Fay Andrew holds a trophy she won in a bowls competition. Dominic Elsome

IF THERE'S one piece of advice Fay Andrew would give, it's to hold your family close.

The 88-year-old Tabeel Aged Care resident said her happiest memories were always with her family.

"I was always happy to be around family," Ms Andrew said.

She said it was important not to take any moment for granted.

"Every moment you can possibly spend with your family - do it," she said.

"Because you don't know when it's going to stop."

Ms Andrew is originally from Dubbo and it was there her fondness for family started.

Until her younger sister came along when she was 17, Ms Andrew was raised in an almost all-male household with three brothers but she enjoyed it.

"It was good, I liked it, I got on well with my brothers, they didn't give me too much grief," she said.

After spending most of her life in NSW, Ms Andrew moved to Queensland in 2008 with her husband.

Her family was eyeing off the move up north and the decision ended up being made out of the blue one day.

"They had a round table conference and my husband said yes before I had a chance to say yes or no," she said.

While she came to appreciate the area, Ms Andrew still called NSW home.

Another of her great loves was bowling, taken up in 1966.

Ms Andrew played for decades but said she never took the game too seriously.

"I enjoyed playing - I was never a mad bowler that had to go and practice," she said.

"I went out for the fun of it - if I won, I won. If I didn't, it didn't worry me."

With her 89th birthday just over a month a way, she had some final wisdom and words of advice.

"Do the very best you can and try and be very kind to aged people," she said.