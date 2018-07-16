Favourite punters have big day out

Jockey Micheal Hellyer is satisfied with his winning ride aboard Golden Sheaf at Ipswich racetrack.

Jockey Micheal Hellyer is satisfied with his winning ride aboard Golden Sheaf at Ipswich racetrack. Cordell Richardson

GOLDEN Sheaf's win in the first race launched a stellar day for favourite punters at last week's metropolitan race meeting at Ipswich.

With jockey Micheal Hellyer aboard, Golden Sheaf gave favourite backers plenty to cheer about. Six of the seven races on last Wednesday's card were won by the top pick.

Golden Sheaf is trained by David Vandyke and was the first leg of a winning training double at $2.50.

The second leg was $1.30 favourite Asharani, which was ridden by Ipswich Premiership leading jockey Jeff Lloyd.

In between these two Vandyke winners were odds-on favourite wins by Reckless Choice for trainer Steve O'Dea and apprentice jockey Boris Thornton, and Satyricon for Chris Munce and Corey Bayliss.

In the last race of the day, Tabbing gave Steve O'Dea and Boris Thornton winning doubles as he saluted as a $2.40 favourite.

The other winning favourite last Wednesday was for Gold Coast trainers Bryan and Daniel Guy as El Shaday was ridden by Paul Hammersley to hit the line first.

It was only the sixth race of the day when the race favourite Cool Mover missed the win, although that filly still placed in the race won by $6 chance Splitter for Tony Gollan and Brad Stewart.

Sparkling tips

IPSWICH Racetrack caller David Fowler was in sparkling form tipping five of the seven races at Ipswich last week.

He also tipped the trifecta with his top three selections in the two races in which he did not nominate the winner as top selection.

Fowler has been calling at Ipswich for almost a decade after replacing Wayne Wilson who had been in the position for the previous 40 years.

Fowler has long been a strong supporter of Ipswich racing. Punters will be eagerly looking out for his tips each week in his current form.

Saturday attraction

AFTER the success of last year's Spring Cup in September at Ipswich, Racing Queensland have programmed another Saturday meeting for August 18.

While it is a Provincial class meeting and not the Metropolitan status of last year, there is strong interest in the day with many bookings already.

Two months after Ipswich Cup Day is a suitable time for many to step out to the racetrack again on a Saturday without the heat of late spring and summer.

An added bonus is that the day is combining racing with a regular Handmade Expo market creating good reason for the whole family to get down to Bundamba for the afternoon.

Next meetings

THERE are just two meetings at Ipswich to complete the 2017-18 season over the next two Fridays.

The Premiership battles appear to be near-decided as Jeff Lloyd is leading the jockey's and Tony Gollan the trainer's ladders - each by around a half dozen wins.

It would be the fourth consecutive Premiership win for Gollan although a career first for Lloyd as he nears retirement.

Jim Byrne has been the most successful jockey at Ipswich over the past few decades winning three Ipswich Cups and 10 Jockey's Premierships, including his earlier Apprentice wins.

Byrne, who is looking for his fifth consecutive title, currently lies second on the ladder. He has more than once come home with a wet sail to collect the honour on the last day of the season.