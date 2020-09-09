Menu
A man accused of the shooting death of a man in 2018 has appeared in court.
Crime

Father’s Day shooting: Murder accused to face Supreme Court

by Kara Sonter
9th Sep 2020 7:15 PM
One of the men accused of killing a Deception Bay man in an alleged Father's Day shooting has been committed to face Brisbane Supreme Court.

Two days were carved out for a committal hearing in Caboolture Magistrates Court this week for Zachary John Hall, 30, who has now been committed to face Brisbane Supreme Court on one of count murder.

Clinton Pollock was shot in the chest outside his Deception Bay home on Father’s Day, 2018.

The circumstances surround the alleged murder of Clinton "Rocky" Pollock, 35, who was shot in the chest on Father's Day 2018 after getting into an argument with a group of men in the front yard of his Deception Bay home.

He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Hall, of Scarborough, who was remanded in custody, was charged on September 5, 2018.

Co-accused Justin Josh Meale, 28, is expected to face Caboolture Magistrates Court next month.

