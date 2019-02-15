Father of two Nigel Tilley died in horror crash

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help the family of Nigel Tilley, who died in Wednesday's horror crash near Coffs Harbour.

A GO FUND Me page has been set up to help the family of truck driver Nigel Tilley, who was tragically killed the crash south of Coffs Harbour on Wednesday.

The page, which was set up by his brother-in-law Nigel Cuppari, said Nigel had nearly completed his long work journey and was due home to his family that afternoon.

"The accident has left his devastated wife, Kirsty, as a single mother to her two beautiful sons," Mr Cuppari wrote.

"Kirsty has always been a pillar of strength, wisdom and love within both her circles of friends, as well as her work community where she has been saving animals lives for well over a decade.

"We are hoping to show Kirsty the same generosity, love and support that she has always shown to others and help get her and her boys through this catastrophic event and to a place where they can once again see the light.

"As I'm sure you can imagine, with everything that is going on for the family, there is little time to think about the day to day practical things like cooking meals, feeding the animals and cleaning their enclosures, walking the dog, doing the groceries, getting the kids to school and extracurricular activities (of course only once they feel ready), cleaning and other household tasks that need to be done.

"We are hoping to raise a small amount of money to contribute to keeping the family afloat while they navigate this difficult journey together.

"Anything that doesn't go directly into food/bills/school expenses etc would be available to Kirsty for any unexpected costs which will likely arise in the near future.

"Much love to everyone, whether you can contribute or not. Life can be extinguished in a split second, so remember to hug your loved ones tight tonight xxx."

Since the Go Fund Me page went live on Wednesday, $7,765 of the $50,000 goal has been raised.

A 38-year-old Queensland truck driver was killed in this morning's fatal crash on the Pacific Highway at Raleigh. Frank Redward

The Coffs Coast Advocate reported that the b-double Mr Tilley was driving left the highway about 100 metres north of the Shortcut Rd overpass and careered into an embankment situated between the two highway bridges at Raleigh just before 6am.

Coffs Clarence Police Inspector Peter Hayes told the publication: ""It appears the heavy vehicle was travelling in a north direction when it left the dual carriageway and moved onto the south bound lanes before attempting to re-correct and has collided heavily with the embankment in the centre of the roadway. It was absolutely horrendous. All emergency services were affected by what they saw here today."

It is understood crash scene investigators were determining whether fatigue was a factor in the crash.