Father son project that 'spiralled out of control'

ONE OF A KIND: Brodie Glenndinning's 1999 Nissan 300ZX has been a true father-son project, with he and his dad working on the car since he was 14-years-old - at first just refurbishing it, then modifying it into the track monster it is today. Contributed

BRODIE Glendinning might describe his pride and joy as a project that "spiralled out of control”, but it's more than just a car for him.

His 1999 Nissan 300ZX is the product of a special bond he and his father formed during years of late nights and weekends spent in the shed tinkering.

"The bond that me and Dad have created over the car, spending every weekend together working on it, taking it out to show and winning trophies together,” Brodie said.

"You could never get rid of the car, because of the amount of memories it holds - that's why we've gone so far with it.”

His father had been into cars his whole life, so it was inevitable he pull Brodie into his world as well - not that it took much coaxing.

"We decided we wanted to do something together, as a father and son project,” he said.

"So we decided one thing we do together obviously is work on his car.”

But it still came as a surprise to him when his Dad bought him a "pretty much wrecked” Nissan import when he was 14. The pair spent the next two year refurbishing the Nissan, getting it road legal and ready for Brodie to use when he gained in learner's licence.

And from then on, there was no stopping them.

"It just kept growing into me getting my Ps, and then obviously everything possible we did then - and that just sort of spiralled out of control,” he said.

What was at first a simply rebuild soon turned into a a total overhaul.

"At first we sort of just kept everything chill - change the wheels kind of thing, repainted it and did everything to get it street legal,” he said. "Then we took it another level, went even further with modifications, and now it's completely off the road - it's a purpose built track car.”

The modifications to Nissan have been so major, Brodie estimates 90 per cent of the vehicle has been modified in some way.

"Really, the only standard stuff is maybe half of the chassis rail, the body and the dash,” he said.

The standard six-cyclinder engine has been replaced by a 357-cubic inch tunnel-rammed, nitrous-boosted small block Chev eight-cyclinder motor.

The monster under the bonnet produces 450 horsepower at the wheel, and Brodie said the nitrous system would add another 300 to that.

What made the car extra special to Brodie was it's uniqueness - it's the fastest steel body 300ZX in Australia, and turns heads.

"It's different - you can go to a car show and look at 30 commodores and 30 falcons and then you come across this one that hardly anyone will even know what it's called and everyone's got to come up to you and ask 'What is it? What brand is it?',” he said.

But Brodie and his dad certainly aren't finished yet, planning to replace the nitrous system with a supercharger to take the engine output up to 1000 horsepower.

There's likely to be a lot more weekends in the shed in store for the pair yet.