Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Father pleads not guilty to spending son’s funeral fund

by Elisabeth Silvester
20th Nov 2020 12:47 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE father of a boy killed in a car crash has pleaded not guilty to allegedly spending $2,700 of his son's funeral fund.

Eziekel Vernon Samuel Baira, 31, appeared in the Townsville Magistrates Court on Thursday where he has been charged with one count of fraud - dishonestly obtain property from others.

Police allege Baira inappropriately funds raised on a GoFundMe page to pay for his son's funeral expenses.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Baira's teenage son died on June 7 this year when the alleged stolen car he was travelling in clipped a roundabout, flipped and hit a traffic light.

The boy was among four teenagers killed.

The teen's mother and Baira's former partner, Lesley-Lee Hill has been accused of blowing $3656 of the $7000 raised by the online fundraiser on pokies, cigarettes and clothing.

Defence lawyer Margaret Crowther said Baira intended to purchase a tombstone for his son's grave, but the money from the GoFundMe never reached Baira's account.

Ms Crowther asked Magistrate Steven Mosch to adjourn the case to allow time to obtain a brief of evidence.

Mr Mosch adjourned the matter until January 28 next year.

 

 

elisabeth.silvester1@news.com.au

Originally published as Father pleads not guilty to spending son's funeral fund

More Stories

crime fraud gofundme

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Faith Lutheran College graduates dress up for formal

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Faith Lutheran College graduates dress up for formal

        News The graduating class of 2020 celebrated their formal on Wednesday night. See the photos HERE:

        Strict new testing to stop cracks in COVID shield

        Premium Content Strict new testing to stop cracks in COVID shield

        News New testing regime for hotel quarantine workers to be rolled out in Queensland

        Trio winched to safety after lost, dehydrated in bushland

        Premium Content Trio winched to safety after lost, dehydrated in bushland

        News Police urge hikers and trail bike riders to be well prepared after they were called...

        PHOTOS: Glitz and glam from Lowood High formal

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Glitz and glam from Lowood High formal

        News Check out all the glitz and glam from the Lowood State High School formal. PHOTOS...