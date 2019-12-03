Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Jonathan David Iraia, 37, was visibly overjoyed when he was allowed to walk from court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to 13 drug offences.
Jonathan David Iraia, 37, was visibly overjoyed when he was allowed to walk from court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to 13 drug offences.
Crime

Father given ‘one last chance’ to clean up act

Danielle Buckley
3rd Dec 2019 4:30 PM | Updated: 4:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE smile couldn't be wiped off an Ipswich man's face after a judge gave him "one last chance" to stop supplying drugs.

Jonathan David Iraia, 37, was visibly overjoyed when he was allowed to walk from the dock of Brisbane District Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to 13 drug offences.

Police discovered the North Ipswich father had been supplying methylamphetamine, heroin and prescription drugs to a number of customers over eight months after they searched his phone at his home in July last year.

Iraia's defence team told Judge Paul Smith that the New-Zealand born builder, who served some time in custody, would likely be deported if he had to serve any more jail time.

The court heard Iraia had been engaging in a number of counselling programs to steer his life away from drugs, had pleaded guilty at an early stage and had been supplying "low level" amounts.

Upon learning Iraia had a 13-month-old son, Judge Paul Smith said it should be "good reason" to cut drugs out of his life.

Judge Smith said he was impressed that he Iraia had undertaken counselling and that he had been without drugs for a year.

"I'm going to give you one more chance today, but that's it," he said.

Iraia was sentenced to two years' jail with immediate parole.

Upon hearing his sentence, Iraia rushed out of the dock to give his partner and son a hug. - NewsRegional

court deportation drug crime jonathan david iraia new zealand
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Toowoomba Hospital now performing vital operation

        premium_icon Toowoomba Hospital now performing vital operation

        News PATIENTS no longer need to travel to Brisbane now the Toowoomba hospital is performing a lifesaving operation.

        Dad-of-five in trouble after drinking ‘meth water’

        premium_icon Dad-of-five in trouble after drinking ‘meth water’

        News Indulging in the beverage proved to be a mistake when Terry Davies was pulled over...

        Arts successes paving way for creative future

        Arts successes paving way for creative future

        Community Somerset Regional Council reflects on year of success in the arts.

        Father hid meth in nappy, baby formula tin

        premium_icon Father hid meth in nappy, baby formula tin

        Crime Father hid ice in baby nappies and formula tins at his home where six children live...