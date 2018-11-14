Father attacks daughter for using phone too much

The man said his daughter's phone use was behind his violent attack.

A FATHER who violently attacked his daughter because, he claimed, she had been using her phone too much has faced court.

The man pleaded guilty to assaulting his daughter after chasing her through Murgon High School and into Murgon State School.

Murgon Magistrates Court heard the father entered the Murgon High School grounds on Monday October 23 at about 11am, attempting to locate his daughter who had not been home since the night before.

Police prosecutor Barry Stevens said the man noticed his daughter and started to chase after her.

Sgt Stevens said the daughter could see her father was angry and she started running.

The father chased his daughter through the school grounds.

He continued to chase her after she jumped the boundary fence of the school grounds and then jumped the fence into Murgon Primary School.

While on the school oval, the father tripped his daughter and she fell on her stomach.

Sgt Stevens said he kicked her in the rib area twice and punched her in the head.

The court heard the man took his daughter's mobile phone and the daughter then went to the primary school office and police were contacted.

The daughter did not seek medical assistance.

According to his defence lawyer, the man said the daughter had been constantly looking at her phone and only talking to the family when she wanted money for more credit on her phone.

The phone had been causing many problems in the household, the lawyer said.

The defence lawyer went on to say the daughter had been hanging around with other girls who were disrespectful to their parents and getting into trouble in various ways.

Before carrying out the sentence, the magistrate Louisa Pink addressed the defendant.

"I want to be very clear, I consider your conduct to be very serious," she said.

"School should be a place of safety.

"You were worried your daughter was hanging out with the wrong girls and that these girls were disrespectful.

"I thought the way you disciplined you daughter was disrespectful.

"Not only was it disrespectful but it was criminal."

The man was sentenced to six months jail with immediate parole.