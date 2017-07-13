22°
News

Father and son share passion for racing cars

Lachlan Mcivor
| 13th Jul 2017 12:00 PM
TEAM EFFORT: Craig and Jayden Manteufel with their 1974 Holden HQ.
TEAM EFFORT: Craig and Jayden Manteufel with their 1974 Holden HQ. Lachlan McIvor

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

FOR father and son team Craig and Jayden Manteufel, fixing up cars to race across the state is what drives them.

It might take countless hours and test their bond at times, especially with both working full-time jobs, but their passion for getting out onto the track always keeps them pushing on towards that next race.

As a part of CTM Cabinets Motorsport, they race their two yellow VB and VK Commodores in street and circuit sprints, a VR Commodore in dirt sprints and a Holden HQ in state championship events.

"Dad started racing about six or seven years ago and that's sort of where I came on board and wanted to start racing as well,” Jayden said.

He would soon begin helping his father on the mechanical side of things, which would not only spark his love for tinkering but lead towards what the 19-year-old now does for a living.

"It was always good because of the age of the cars - from the 1970s and 1980s - it was stuff he grew up working on so we didn't have to go elsewhere to get people to teach us,” he said.

"He could teach me along the way and I sort of leant everything from there. Probably that more than anything is why I went towards wanting to become a mechanic.”

They started out with a VK Commodore, stripping it right back to a bare shell and painting it to what would become their signature yellow and then did the same to a VB Commodore a couple of years after, splashing it in that same distinctive colour.

Craig and Jayden Manteufel race a 1974 Holden HQ.
Craig and Jayden Manteufel race a 1974 Holden HQ. Lachlan McIvor

"Then for two years there we did a fair bit of racing, especially at the likes of the Gatton Street Sprints, we went and had our two cars presented there,” Jayden said.

The eye catching paintwork draws plenty of extra attention at whichever event they go to, with kids keen for a photo behind the wheel and their parents often up for a more in-depth chat about the cars.

"That's some of the best stuff, when they come around to check out the cars,” Craig said.

"They really started to get noticed as local cars.”

The car which takes up most of their attention these days is the 1974 Holden HQ, which Jayden races as part of the 2017 HQRAQ Championship.

"We got the opportunity last year just through my driving, the guy that owned the car, he wanted me to come race it in one of the events there alongside another driver,” Jayden said.

He impressed, finishing 12th outright and second in class for the event, and earned the right to race it for the current season.

"There was a fair bit of stuff we had to do to it just to make sure it was race ready... we've done a bit of paint work and decals as well just to make sure it looks all pretty,” Jayden said.

"We do all the work to maintain and prepare it.”

Craig and Jayden Manteufel race a 1974 Holden HQ.
Craig and Jayden Manteufel race a 1974 Holden HQ. Lachlan McIvor

Carving out the time to get it ready for each event is almost a full-time gig on its own, with the Manteufels committing most of their free time towards their passion.

"Its something that you really need to live and breathe... you can look elsewhere but I don't think you'll find anyone more dedicated than us,” Jayden said.

"I'm 100% confident in what I can do because when you get to race day, you know that everything is done as much as you can and you just have to do what you do best.

It can sometimes test the bond between father and son, but all the blood, sweat, oil and tears is worth it.

"It does get tested but you keep going because you both know you're doing it for the same ultimate goal,” Jayden said.

"It does mean when that good result comes, that you've done it as a father and son is pretty cool.”

Gatton Star

Topics:  craig manteufel ctm cabinets motorsport jayden manteufel racing that's my ride

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
'Aussie Joe' Bugner backs battler Jeff Horn

'Aussie Joe' Bugner backs battler Jeff Horn

Joe Bugner was the guest speaker at the Famous Mud Crab Lunch at the Withcott Hotel, which raised $8950 for the AEIOU Foundation.

Cancer survivor to lead Lockyer Valley Relay for Life

HUMBLED: Gatton's Barbara Martin is the new face of the upcoming Lockyer Valley Relay For Life.

Meet the new face of Lockyer Valley Relay for Life

Breastscreen van to make pit stop in Gatton

CHECKING UP: Colleen Stokman utilises the Breastscreen's mobile van last time it visited Plainland in July, 2015. Photo Francis Witsenhuysen / Gatton Star

Women over 40 are being urged to get a free mammogram during August.

King Judah Kelly recounts his journey to The Voice crown

ALL SMILES: Laidley singer Judah Kelly will release his debut album later this month after his triumph on The Voice.

Laidley singer Judah Kelly won The Voice 2017.

Local Partners

Gatton artist gives town a fresh coat

Emma McLucas was mentored as part of the First Coat Lockyer project.

Gatton Hawks go down to Valleys Roosters

TOUGH LOSS: The Gatton Hawks were defeated by the Valleys Roosters 38-22 on Saturday night at Herb Steinohrt Oval.

Hawks were brought back down to Earth with a 38-22 loss.

Dress code strictly active wear at city lunch

A design from luxe sportswear label Sport Le Moda.

Joggers, tights, jumpers and even sweatpants will be the dress code

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

How Woody's wife reacted to orgy story

WOODY Harrelson never told his wife, Laura Louie, about his infamous 2002 foursome — that was someone else’s job.

Osher’s ‘super strange’ Offspring cameo

Asher Keddie and Osher Gunsberg in a scene from season seven of Offspring. Supplied by Channel 10.

THE Bachelor host's 'trippy’ Offspring experience.

GoT star gushes over ‘brilliant’ sex scene

Emilia Clarke, aka the Mother of Dragons, thanked Game of Thrones creators for writing in a powerful sex scene for her character.

EMILIA Clarke thanked the show's creators for a racy scene.

Taboo's anti-hero is a man of his times

Tom Hardy in a scene from the TV series Taboo.

Tom Hardy’s complex character takes on the superpowers of the day.

What's on the big screen this week

Ansel Elgort and Lily James in a scene from the movie Baby Driver.

ANSEL Elgort put the pedal to the metal in Baby Driver.

Judah Kelly is king of the charts with record numbers

SUCCESS: The Voice winner Judah Kelly will release his debut album later this month.

Voice single rising up to rival past winners

Disability support worker wins $50,000 with Cash Cow

Woman from Gowrie Junction wins Cash Cow on Sunrise.

'Daddy, I’ve won the Cash Cow!'

Highfields Residential Development Opportunity

Lot 1 Woolmer Road, Woolmer 4352

Residential Land Lot 1 Woomler Road Queensland is a Development Approved 68 lot residential ... Auction at Fitzy's...

Lot 1 Woomler Road Queensland is a Development Approved 68 lot residential estate development opportunity. This staged development opportunity can be completed in...

Vacant 1213m2 - Trentwood Estate - Golf Course Precinct

5 Paringa Close, Middle Ridge 4350

Residential Land A vacant 1,213m2 block located close to the golf course in a ... Auction at Fitzy's...

A vacant 1,213m2 block located close to the golf course in a tiny cul de sac is the rarest of offerings. Surrounded by million dollar plus property this prime...

Location perfect and whisper quiet

5 Hodgen Street, South Toowoomba 4350

House 3 1 1 Interest above...

Location perfect and recently refurbished this cottage style home is the ultimate lifestyle purchase. Positioned in the sought after suburb of South Toowoomba and...

Enjoy a lifestyle rich in character and convenience!

36 Hill Street, Toowoomba City 4350

House 4 2 2 Auction at Fitzy's...

Exuding elegant charm, this renovated character home is enviably located just footsteps from Laurel Bank Park and Grand Central Shopping Centre, offering the...

Comfortable family home in a great location!

9 Bronwyn Court, Highfields 4352

House 4 2 5 Offers over...

Enjoying a premier location, this beautifully-presented Gordon Bourke home boasts a huge enclosed entertaining area plus a four-bay shed with 3-phase power. The...

Genuine family home - Walk to USQ

14 Magann Court, Darling Heights 4350

House 4 2 2 $395,000

Whisper quiet, this genuine family home is perfectly positioned in a small cul de sac finished by parkland. With only a short stroll to the USQ, you're location...

Exceptional Value - 991m2 - Move In Ready!

17 Whitman Street, Westbrook 4350

House 4 2 4 Offers Over...

Come and be amazed at the value on offer here in this well-appointed lowset home. Immaculately presented with outstanding street appeal, this inviting family home...

Lifestyle and Production!!!

'Rosehille' 172 Yarranlea Road, Yarranlea 4356

Rural 4 2 4 Offers over...

160 acres (approx.) of beautiful Yarranlea soil along with an attractive modern brick homestead make Rosehille a great purchase for the astute buyer. The homestead...

Downsize to Rangeville

1/74 Perth Street, Rangeville 4350

House 3 1 2 $325,000

Or make this your first property purchase and take advantage of the brilliant location. Being a short walk to lake Annand with its picturesque walkways and...

Size, Quality, Appeal

12 Palm Court, Rangeville 4350

House 6 1 2 Interest From...

This imposing Rangeville residence has been revonated in a classy and tasteful manner to offer a high standard finished product ideally suited to modern family...

Open for inspection homes July 13-19

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Secret island for sale off Mackay coast

The area where the secret private island resort is for sale.

Ever considered owning an island?

PHOTOS: Rare Ipswich home on market for close to $1 million

Knockmoyra

Plenty of history on offer for third buyer of prestigious home

Seachange? Buying an island may be cheaper than you think

PARADISE: The north facing parcel on Quoin Island is for sale.

Imagine waking up to the gentle splashing of waves every day.

Pint-sized real estate agent seals the deal

YOUNGEST AGENT: Eight year old Gabby Dobbin-Lavery helped seal the deal in her first ever property sale.

Eight year old sells Coast home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!