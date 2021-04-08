Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Qld father and son millionaires after lotto win

by Anthony Piovesan
8th Apr 2021 7:52 AM

A Queensland father and son have spent the past two weeks completely unaware they had become millionaires.

It was only after the Cleveland duo looked at their ticket this week that they discovered they had the country's division one winning entry.

The Monday and Wednesday gold lotto ticket was drawn on March 24.

"My dad usually plays lottery games and I sometimes chip in," the son said.

"Dad got the ticket for both of us and after the draw he thought we'd won some kind of prize.

"But he'd forgotten to check the ticket properly until just now.

"We tapped in the ticket number online and we couldn't believe it.

"A division one prize was right there. All we could say was 'wow'. I think we were both in shock, we were speechless."

The Redland City residents said they would use their lottery fortune to buy a home together.

"This will help us so much, especially for my future. It's really going to set me up."

The division one winning entry was purchased at Nextra Newsagency Cleveland.

Originally published as Father and son millionaires after lotto win

More Stories

lotto queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Every Queensland road impacted by flash flooding

        Every Queensland road impacted by flash flooding

        Weather More than 100 roads across Queensland are impacted by flash flooding after a 150mm-plus deluge overnight. SEE THE FULL LIST

        Man suffers head injury in rollover crash

        Premium Content Man suffers head injury in rollover crash

        News Paramedics have take a man aged in his 30s to hospital following an early morning...

        Vaccine rollout grinds to a halt after 34 jabs in two days

        Premium Content Vaccine rollout grinds to a halt after 34 jabs in two days

        Health Queensland Health COVID vaccine hubs shutting on weekends

        Abandoned Qld vaccine effective after one shot

        Premium Content Abandoned Qld vaccine effective after one shot

        Health Scientists reworking abandoned University of Queensland COVID vaccine