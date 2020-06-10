Fate of small Gatton business in council’s hands

HOLDING OUT HOPE: Cura Life Yoga owner Sarah Weber has found the perfect new location for her yoga classes, not far from where the Gatton CBD studio is now. Photo: Ebony Graveur

HOLDING OUT HOPE: Cura Life Yoga owner Sarah Weber has found the perfect new location for her yoga classes, not far from where the Gatton CBD studio is now. Photo: Ebony Graveur

UNWIND and relax: that’s at the heart of Sarah Weber’s yoga classes.

But, without a space to operate from, Ms Weber’s yoga school would no longer be able to run – depriving the tight-knit circle of Gatton yogis their beloved classes, and the Lockyer Valley its only yoga school.

But a property on Railway St, Gatton, may save Cura Life Yoga from closing permanently.

Cura Life Yoga owner Sarah Weber was facing having to close her business due to the costs of keeping it afloat.

“There are no commercial spaces I can find in town that are affordable and suitable to run a business like this,” Ms Weber said.

Not one to go down without a fight, Ms Weber is looking to transition her school from the Gatton CBD studio to a home just two minutes down the road.

“My only option was to make it a home studio because, if you’re not in town, you lose a lot of customers,” she said.

“The only place in town I could find that had enough space for a studio was this house.”

The space is large enough for Ms Weber and her family to live in the house while offering classes from the double garage.

Paying just the one rent – instead of for a residence as well as a business space – will mean Ms Weber can continue to offer classes for up to 10 people – pending council approval.

However, for the business to be viable, it would need to be able to offer four classes of 10, across four days.

The driveway of the property fits eight car spaces, meaning it would be rare for even one street car space to be taken up by students.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council Home Based Business guidelines stipulate businesses based from a residence “generally involved visitation by only one client or customer at a time”.

“I have a meeting with council next week so hopefully I will be able to sort something out with them,” Ms Weber said.

“They do a pre-approval meeting just to make sure you have a good case before you go ahead and put an application in, in case it gets declined.”

If the school were to shut, Ms Weber said it would be difficult on her students.

“People find the classes is that one time a week to let go of the stress out of their body, connect to their breath and not live in that stressed state,” she said.

“They crave coming to a space that feels safe, comfortable and cozy to relax.”

Prior to approval, classes will run from the Peace Lutheran Hall, Gatton.

Cura Life Yoga’s current location will close on June 19.