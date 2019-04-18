Fatal traffic crash in Toowoomba causes road closures

Fatal traffic crash on corner of James and Peachy Sts.

Fatal traffic crash on corner of James and Peachy Sts.

A SECTION of a busy Toowoomba road is closed after a fatal traffic crash earlier this morning.

Two cars collided at the intersection of James and Pechey Sts, outside Red Edge Shopping Centre, just before 6am.

Three people were assessed at the scene, including one with critical injuries.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics transported two people to Toowoomba Hospital.

Emergency services remain on scene with James St closed between Ruthven St and West St.

The road is expected to remain closed for a number of hours while the Forensic Crash Units investigates.

More to come.