Menu
Login
Fatal traffic crash on corner of James and Peachy Sts.
Fatal traffic crash on corner of James and Peachy Sts.
Breaking

Fatal traffic crash in Toowoomba causes road closures

18th Apr 2019 7:45 AM

A SECTION of a busy Toowoomba road is closed after a fatal traffic crash earlier this morning.

Two cars collided at the intersection of James and Pechey Sts, outside Red Edge Shopping Centre, just before 6am.

Three people were assessed at the scene, including one with critical injuries.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics transported two people to Toowoomba Hospital.

Emergency services remain on scene with James St closed between Ruthven St and West St.

The road is expected to remain closed for a number of hours while the Forensic Crash Units investigates. 

More to come. 

More Stories

crash editors picks fatal toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Warrego Highway crash lands man in hospital

    Warrego Highway crash lands man in hospital

    News One patient has been transported to hospital after a single vehicle roll over.

    • 18th Apr 2019 7:09 AM
    Speed interstate and risk double demerits

    Speed interstate and risk double demerits

    News An increased police presence is in play for the Easter period

    Keywords illustrate community's perfect park

    Keywords illustrate community's perfect park

    News Votes are in for new Lockyer Vally park

    Man hospitalised after single vehicle crash

    Man hospitalised after single vehicle crash

    News Motorist transported to Ipswich hospital