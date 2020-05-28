Why cops shot ‘distressed’ man on side of freeway

Police are at the scene of a suspected shooting in Melbourne. Picture: 9 News

Police are at the scene of a suspected shooting in Melbourne. Picture: 9 News

A man has been fatally shot by police on a busy Melbourne freeway.

Police were called to an on-ramp on the Monash Freeway in the city's southeast about 9.30am after reports a "distressed" man was armed.

It is believed responding officers were negotiating with the 53-year-old when he was shot by police and died at the scene at the Eastlink interchange in Dandenong North.

Police said there was no ongoing threat to the community. No police officers were injured.

A commuter who called the ABC said, "There's a stand-off with a male... (the police) have guns drawn on him".

Dozens of detectives have arrived at the scene.

Homicide Squad detectives will investigate the incident which will be oversighted by Professional Standards Command, as per protocol when a police firearm is discharged.

Speaking to media at the scene, Southern Metropolitan Region Assistant Commissioner Bob Hill said they had received a call there was a distressed man on the side of the freeway, parked in the emergency lane.

"There was certainly some agitation on behalf of the male," he said.

"We tried to negotiate with the male. We tried to actually calm the male down.

"At a point during that course of negotiation, the male has produced a knife and advanced on the police members. It was during that encounter that, firstly, our police tried - attempted a tactical withdrawal."

Commissioner Hill said the man continued to advance on police.

"There was then a non-lethal force used upon the male to stop him advancing," he said.

" That was unsuccessful. Then the police resorted to lethal force, a semiautomatic firearm was then discharged. The member shot that male in the chest.

"We believe at least two shots were fired. As a consequence, that male has died on the side of the road."

Commissioner Hill said it was a "tragic and sad" event.

Police Association secretary Wayne Gatt told The Herald Sun they were providing support for members involved.

"Our understanding is that members have acted in self-defence, operating in an extremely dangerous environment," he said.

City-bound lanes of the Monash Freeway are closed at Heatherton Road.

All inbound lanes of the Monash Freeway are now closed at Heatherton Road due to a police incident near Eastlink. Exit the Monash Freeway at Belgrave-Hallam Road or Narre Warren North Road and use the Princes Highway as an alternative. Allow extra time. #victraffic pic.twitter.com/rMVMF65cGq — VicTraffic (@VicTraffic) May 28, 2020

Drivers heading toward Melbourne from the southeast have been urged to exit the Monash Freeway and use the Princes Highway instead.

