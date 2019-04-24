Menu
Police tape.
Police tape. Contributed
Breaking

FATAL: Man killed after 4WD collides with tree

Ellen Ransley
by
24th Apr 2019 7:15 PM

A 62-YEAR-OLD man has died after his four wheel drive collided with a tree.

The fatal accident occurred this morning about 11.20am, when the driver, the sole occupant of the car, collided with a tree on the Mitchell-Saint George Road, south of the town Mitchell.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said they the first call about the accident job from police, and arrived on the scene shortly after 12pm.

More to come.

car crash fatal accident qas

