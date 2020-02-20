Menu
NSW Police released this image of a late 1990s model Mitsubishi Delica L400 in their search for Tim Watkins' killer.
Crime

Fatal hit-and-run accused moves in with his mother

Jodie Callcott
19th Feb 2020 2:34 PM | Updated: 20th Feb 2020 10:45 AM
The man accused of a fatal hit-and-run near Mullumbimby has been granted bail in a Supreme Court.

Stuart Charles Newman, 51, is accused of hitting 22-year-old cyclist Tim Watkins at Wilsons Creek Rd before fleeing the scene without calling for help.

Police allege Newman hit Mr Watkins in his Mitsubishi Deluca van just before 1am on June 23, 2019.

Mr Watkins died at the scene from traumatic injuries. His body was found 47 metres from the alleged point of impact.

An earlier court visit was told Newman moved from Wilsons Creek to his mother's Bellingen property after the tragedy.

He allegedly handed himself into police at Coffs Harbour 10 weeks after Mr Watkins died and was charged with dangerous driving occasioning death, negligent driving occasioning death, and failing to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing death.

Newman had been in custody at the Mid North Coast Correctional Centre since his bail application was refused in Coffs Harbour Local Court on August 21.

Magistrate James Gibson at the time denied Newman bail based on the strength of the case and his previous attempts at evasion.

 

Tim Watkins, 22, was killed in a hit and run incident on Wilsons Creek Rd, Wilsons Creek, about 9km southwest of Mullumbimby on June 23, 2019. Picture: Supplied.
It is alleged Newman painted his van a different colour and searched for plane tickets.

It is alleged in court documents that Newman's bail application was granted in Sydney Supreme Court on February 12.

Newman is to live with his mother, Lynnette Newman, at her Bellingen house and report to the local police station three times a week.

It is claimed Mrs Newman paid a $10,000 bond as part of the bail conditions.

Today, Newman appeared in Tweed Heads Local Court via videolink from a Coffs Harbour legal aid office.

He appeared relaxed as the court was told his charge certification sheet was received and a date was set for case conferencing.

A plea has not been entered.

His case will return to court on April 22.

