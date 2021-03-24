Menu
Dog owners have been urged to keep a close eye on their pets during walks, as potentially lethal mushrooms sprout up.
Health

Fatal fungi: Warning over wet-weather mushrooms

by Jackie Sinnerton
24th Mar 2021 12:54 PM
Dog owners are being warned that the mushrooms that have popped up on lawns and parklands across southeast Queensland following the recent rain event can kill.

While not all fungi are toxic it can be difficult to tell those that are dangerous to pets, so Brisbane veterinarian Dr Joshua Llinas advises dog owners to keep a close eye on their fur babies.

Wet-weather mushrooms can be poisonous.
"It is vital that if a dog has eaten a mushroom and is showing signs of being unwell and vomiting that they are taken immediately to the vet," he said.

"Fast detox is essential in these cases. Once absorbed some of these fungi can be fatal."

The doctor advises pet owners to take photos of the fungi to help the experts identify the type.

"These wet-weather mushrooms can be dangerous to all animals including guinea pigs and even birds but dogs are more likely to be inquisitive," he said.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Fatal fungi: Warning over wet-weather mushrooms

mushrooms weather

