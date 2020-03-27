Menu
The scene of a serious crash involving a police car at Mapleton last night. Picture: 9 News/Twitter
Fatal crash: police officer airlifted after man dies at scene

Arthur Gorrie
27th Mar 2020 7:33 AM
A MAN has died at the scene of a crash with a police car in the upper Mary Valley near Mapleton, police and Queensland Ambulance Service reported this morning.

A QAS representative said two male patients were assessed at the scene of the two-vehicle crash, which occurred on Obi Obi Rd about 8pm.

One of the men, 44, was declared dead at the scene.

The other was airlifted in a serious but stable condition to Royal Brisbane and Women's hospital, the representative said.

Police said initial investigations suggested the man was in a sedan heading west on Obi Obi Road, when it collided with a marked police car travelling in the opposite direction.

A male police officer was the sole occupant of the police vehicle.

"The police vehicle was a marked Hyundai Santa Fe SUV and was routine patrolling at the time of the crash.

"Forensic Crash Unit officers are investigating with overview from the Ethical standard Command," a police representative said.

