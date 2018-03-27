Woman killed in two-vehicle crash

Two people have reportedly been shot at a home in Bidwell in Sydney’s west.

A WOMAN has died following a two-vehicle crash in Brisbane's east on Saturday night.

Police said it appeared a car travelling on Wynnum Rd at Tingalpa collided with a second vehicle as it was exiting a business.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 56-year-old woman, sustained critical injuries and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Early information from authorities suggested the deceased driver was a man, however that was not the case.

The woman's passenger, and the driver of the other vehicle, were taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital with minor injuries.

Forensic crash investigators are appealing to anyone who might have witnessed the crash to contact police.

Lanes in both directions on Wynnum Rd were closed earlier between the intersection of Manly Rd and Hemmant Tingalpa Rd.