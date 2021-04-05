Menu
Sunshine Coast CIB officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said a fatal crash at Pacific Paradise on Easter Sunday was being treated as a murder suicide.
Crime

Fatal crash claims second life, suicide notes found

Matty Holdsworth
5th Apr 2021 10:38 AM
Police are treating a fatal crash on Easter Sunday at Pacific Paradise which claimed the lives of a husband and wife as an apparent murder suicide.

Sunshine Coast CIB officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said a suicide note was found in the vehicle and at a residence which "indicated" the crash may have been a murder suicide.

Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said the CIB was helping the Sunshine Coast forensic crash unit in the investigation.

'Leaving a soul to die is the hardest part of the job'

Locals say fatal crash fourth serious smash in four months

Police said a Sunshine Coast man, 69, was behind the wheel of a white Nissan SUV when it crashed head-on into a tree on David Low Way about 7am on Easter Sunday.

His wife was a passenger in the car.

The Nissan SUV which crashed into a tree on David Low Way, Pacific Paradise on Sunday morning. Picture: Scott Sawyer
The Nissan SUV which crashed into a tree on David Low Way, Pacific Paradise on Sunday morning. Picture: Scott Sawyer

Residents rushed out to help and firefighters used the jaws of life to cut the occupants free, in a desperate bid to save their lives.

The pair was transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital but the man died shortly after the crash.

Senior Sergeant Edwards said the woman, 68, died about 10pm on Sunday.

He said the man, who was the driver, had run a "well-known" building company.

More to come.

Do you need help?

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. The Suicide Call Back service is on  1300 659 467. 

