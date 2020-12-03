Menu
Paramedics responded to a two vehicle crash overnight
Young motorcyclist killed on highway near Toogoolawah

Hugh Suffell
3rd Dec 2020 8:29 AM | Updated: 9:51 AM
A YOUNG motorcyclist has died after a head on crash on the Brisbane Valley Highway in the early hours of Thursday morning. 

It is understood paramedics responded to a vehicle and motorcycle crash just after midnight.

The other vehicle involved was believed to be a truck.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics assessed two patients at the scene, however the motorcycle rider, believed to be in his 20s, died of his injuries.

The second patient did not sustain any injuries and did not require further transport.

The highway has since reopened to motorists this morning.

