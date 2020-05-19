Fatal Cape crash cause a mystery as road condition ruled out

A young woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in a remote Cape York community where the majority of roads are dirt.

RESIDENTS of a remote Cape York community mourning the crash death of a young woman have dispelled any suggestion road maintenance had been neglected during the coronavirus shutdown.

Police are investigating the death of a 26-year-old woman killed in a Toyota Land Cruiser crash on Sunday morning at Injinoo in the Northern Peninsula Area region.

Preliminary information suggested the vehicle lost control and rolled, causing fatal injuries to the woman - although what triggered the crash is still a mystery.

Local residents have assured the Cairns Post there was no evidence of road maintenance decreasing alongside the fall in traffic due to coronavirus travel bans.

Bamaga Pharmacy manager Richard Passi has lived in the Northern Peninsula Area Regional Council district for four years and said road conditions were improving each year, but he had some concerns.

"The majority of roads here are dirt and they get pretty rough," he said.

"They become corrugated after a month or two but the council generally stays on top of it.

"The number of travellers and people on the road dropped right off when coronavirus took off, but I've seen the council still maintain the roads in the last two months."

Mr Passi said he did a fair bit of long-distance travelling between Bamaga and Cairns and said he would like to see safety features added to the region's sealed roads, such as Injinoo Rd.

"There's hardly any marked lines, reflectors or roundabouts on those roads," he said.

"We would benefit from all those and I think more signs would help the safety as well."

A Bamaga souvenir shop owner who wished to remain anonymous said road conditions in the Cape York region were "as good as they were going to get. Ten years ago, they were terrible, especially the dirt roads, but it looks like they have spent a lot of money on it and the roads are the best they've been."

A spokeswoman for Cook MP Cynthia Lui said the State Government provided funding for the region's roads, but they were maintained by local councils.

The Northern Peninsula Area Regional Council's mayor and executives were unavailable for comment.

