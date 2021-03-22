‘Fat f---ing slut’: Macca’s meltdown lands man in court

A Palmers Island man who launched into a foul-mouthed tirade at a McDonald's employee, then harassed her by doing laps of the restaurant on a motorbike, has faced court.

William John Venn, 32, faced Maclean Local Court last week where he was sentenced after pleading guilty to attempting to attempt stalk/intimidate intend fear of harm.

The court heard that about 5.49pm June 28 2020 the victim was working as a duty manager, operating the drive through console where she was accepting customer's orders.

Venn was in the driver's seat and placed his order, then went on to the next window and paid. He continued through to the window where the victim was serving, and Venn requested "fresh food".

The victim told Venn to progress to the waiting bay and wait for his order, then court documents reveal that without any cause or reason Venn said to the victim "no, you fat f----ing slut". The victim, taken aback by the abuse, told Venn that she was going to refund him as she was not going to give him food if he spoke to her like that.

The court heard Venn then asked if she was working tomorrow, and said "I'm going to come back here tomorrow and find out where you live".

The victim, fearful for her safety, walked away from the window with Venn yelling abuse and swearing at her, before leaving the drive through.

Court documents reveal that a short time later Venn returned on a red and white motorcycle and proceeded to rev the bike loudly in the drive through, before sticking his middle finger up at her and yelling more abuse before he left the scene.

Shortly after an unidentified caller rang McDonald's every four minutes then hung up 16 times in the space of about an hour.

The court heard that later in the evening officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District attended the property of Venn and served a 12 month exclusion notice from the business. An investigation of the phone number revealed it came from a phone number registered to a co-accused.

In Maclean Local Court on Thursday magistrate Kathy Crittenden sentenced Venn to a 12 month community correction order, subject to supervision by Community Corrections and the completion of recommended rehabilitation.