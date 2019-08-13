Fastest farmers secure podium finish at Ekka

The Gatton Show Society's young farmer's challenge team at the Ekka, Matt Dows, Caitie Catton, Maddie McDonald and Lawrence Sehmish-Lahey.

The Gatton Show Society's young farmer's challenge team at the Ekka, Matt Dows, Caitie Catton, Maddie McDonald and Lawrence Sehmish-Lahey. Contributed

THEY might not all be farmers, but they can do farmer-like activities in record speed against the clock for a chance at an Ekka victory.

Matt Dows, Caitie Catton, Maddie McDonald and Lawrence Sehmish-Lahey teamed up to represent Gatton in the Young Farmer's Challenge on Saturday, and finished with a third-place title,

While it was Matt's first challenge experience, the remaining three had previously competed at the Gatton Show, but in separate teams.

For Caitie, it was her first time attending let alone competing, at the Ekka.

"It was a bit daunting walking through the gates on Saturday afternoon,” she said.

"We hadn't expected to do well, we had just gone there to have fun, but we managed to smash out our first heat with a good time and went into the finals.”

The Gatton Show Society's young farmer's challenge team in action. Contributed

The Gatton team were the front runners throughout the final, proving they were the best at rolling swags, cutting and assembling polypipe, as well as pregnancy-testing cattle.

But a piece of wood, which Caitie said was "as tough as concrete”, took away bragging rights when two other teams were able to successfully split the log.

Lawrence, who is the Goondiwindi Show Society Rural Ambassador, said it was always "solid competition” at the Ekka.

"It was a challenge for us, because we were in the first heat,” he said.

"The people in the second heat can watch and see what do. It's much easier to see a team go and learn from their mistakes and make your run better.”

Caitie said the team had already toyed about competing next year.

"My partner Matt participated for the first time, and he is already talking about competing at Gatton next year,” she said.