Fast moving grass fire burning near Warrego Hwy

DANGER: Fire crews are battling a blaze in the Somerset region and are warning residents to stay alert. Dominic Elsome

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises there is a bushfire in Prenzlau.

There is a fast-moving grass fire is burning near Vista Road and West View Crescent, Prenzlau, in an easterly direction towards the Warrego Highway at Minden.

Fire near Warrego Hwy in Prenzlau: Vidoe of a grass fire burning on the corner of the Warrego Highway and Hermanns Rd in Prenzlau, September 7, 2019.

At this stage, the Warrego highway remains open, but drivers should exercise extreme caution.

There are currently 17 crews on scene.

Residents need to keep up to date and decide what actions they will take if the situation changes.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Crews are working to contain the fire. No properties are under threat at this time. Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

. Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

. If you have a bushfire survival plan, refer to it now and be ready to follow it.

. If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if the situation changes.

. Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

. If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

. Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

. Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

. Consider finding your essential items (e.g., identification documents, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing such as a long-sleeved cotton shirt and trousers, and boots) in case you need to leave.

. Consider what you will do to protect your pets and livestock.

. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

. Advise family and friends of your intended actions if the situation changes.