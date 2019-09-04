Menu
Login
News

'Fast-moving fire': Residents advised to evacuate

Greg Osborn
by
4th Sep 2019 3:17 PM

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises there is a bushfire in Frazerview and conditions are getting worse.

The fast-moving blaze is travelling from Horan Road, Parsons Gate Road and Radunz Road in a northerly direction.

It is expected to impact the area north of Parsons Gate Road. 

Fire crews are working to contain the fire but may not be able to protect every property. 

"The fire could have a significant impact on the community," A QFES spokesperson said. "Residents are advised to evacuate in an easterly direction towards Kalbar.

"If you are not in the area, do not return, as conditions are too dangerous."

QFES also advise the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

People in Milford and Roadvale are also advised to stay informed about fires burning in those areas.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you are under threat.

bushfire warnings frazerview qfes
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Keeping popular lockyer bird off threatened species list

    Keeping popular lockyer bird off threatened species list

    News Native animals are in decline due to the drought, and man-made threats

    New chapter for library storytelling

    New chapter for library storytelling

    News The story will be composed by Lockyer Valley Libraries

    Hot and dry start to spring worries farmers, firefighters

    Hot and dry start to spring worries farmers, firefighters

    News Spring has arrived feeling more like summer.

    Hot, dry conditions herald total fire ban in region

    Hot, dry conditions herald total fire ban in region

    Breaking A total fire ban will be in place for the next three days