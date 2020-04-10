Fast food favourites delivered to your door

Maccas will be offering delivery straight to your door.

SOON there will be an easy way to do a Maccas run in this age of social distancing – and you won’t even have to leave the house.

For the first time, McDonald’s Gatton Central will offer home delivery to hungry social-distancers after teaming up with food delivery third party Menulog.

It means you can get your favourite treats delivered to your door, without any contact with the outside world.

The Gatton fast food restaurant is just one of 100 restaurants set to make online orders and delivery available on Menulog.

As the service is rolled out over the coming weeks, these restaurants will use Menulog’s self-delivery option, which enables restaurants to use their own drivers.

This is the first time these restaurants will be able to offer delivery to many communities, giving customers the opportunity to have their favourite food delivered straight to their door.

Delivery will be contact-free, something both McDonald’s and Menulog have implemented across all orders.

The Gatton Star contacted McDonald’s about when the home delivery will become available and whether other branches in the region will be offering delivery.