Brisbane fashion designer Pia Du Pradal and her late husband Jacques.
News

Fashion designer ‘utterly broken’ by husband’s death

by KYLIE LANG
11th Aug 2020 11:37 AM
Fashion designer Pia du Pradal is "utterly broken" after the death of her artist husband Jacques.

The couple had just celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary when Mr du Pradal passed away after a two-year battle with cancer. He was 76.

Mrs du Pradal, 67, who counts Dame Quentin Bryce and former premier Anna Bligh among her clientele, says she is "lost" without him.

"He was an extraordinary person who had no idea how much he will be missed," she says.

Mr du Pradal survived being hit 12 years ago by a power boat while he was spear fishing off Moreton Island.

A court awarded him more than $675,000 in damages but the incident left him with serious injuries.

 

Jacques du Pradal at 65.
Jacques du Pradal and Pia on their wedding day.
Mrs du Pradal says it "was like the death of him".

"He couldn't dive after that, but he put his passion into drawing."

Mr du Pradal belonged to the Half Dozen Group of artists, whose members have included Lloyd Rees, Margaret Olley and William Robinson.

The du Pradals met in 1974 in Botswana where she was a social anthropologist and he, an architect.

They moved to Brisbane in 1986 to escape violence in southern Africa, and Mrs du Pradal started her eponymous label after learning to sew from her mother, a couturier who dressed the social elite in Capetown.

Mr du Pradal, who died on July 31, will be remembered in a ceremony at Brookfield Pony Club on Thursday.

Originally published as Fashion designer 'utterly broken' by husband's death

