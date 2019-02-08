Farmworker thefts put region's economy on the line

WORRIED: Barden Produce farm manager Trevor Pezet said the theft harvest workers belonging at the farm this week could put workers off coming to the region -affecting more than just producers.

WORRIED: Barden Produce farm manager Trevor Pezet said the theft harvest workers belonging at the farm this week could put workers off coming to the region -affecting more than just producers. Dominic Elsome

FARMWORKERS have been left in shock by brazen daylight thefts of their personal belongings while harvest crops in the region.

These thefts could have greater effects than just the personal cost, with producers worried it could put workers off coming to the region.

Items have reportedly been stolen and cars broken into as thieves target workers harvesting crops on farm across the Lockyer Valley.

Barden Produce farm manager Trevor Pezet was shocked by what he described as a "brazen and opportunistic” incident earlier this week.

Several farm workers were harvesting pumpkins on the company's property near Gatton when a blue Holden Commodore pulled of the road close to where the workers' cars and belong were.

"They have just jumped out and grabbed three bags that were just on the ground, jumped in the car and drove off,” Mr Pezet said.

"They have seen the opportunity there.”

Mr Pezet said the thefts were a new occurrence he had not experienced before.

He said other farms had reported similar incidents in recent weeks, with workers belonging and cars also being targeted.

Mr Pezet has since changed policies on the farm to improve security and safety of employees and has warned workers to be on the look out for suspicious individuals.

"We're just heightening the awareness to everyone,” he said.

Barden Produce farm manager Trevor Pezet said he was shocked by the thefts on Tuesday morning. Dominic Elsome

In addition to the obvious costs and impact of the crime, he worries the impact these incidents could have on the regions reputation as a destination for farm workers, which has already faced troubles.

"There's already dodgy contractors or people doing work and not being paid,” he said.

If crimes like this week's incident continue, Mr Pezet said it won't just be producers how suffer from reduced workers.

"It will affect businesses with them shopping locally, it will affect their accommodation if their unable to pay their rent -there's a flow on affect,” he said.

Investigations into Tuesday's incident are going.

Gatton Police confirmed while crime against farm workers did occur, it was not commonplace.

Sergeant Don Graham said criminals would look for easy targets, no matter who or where they were.

"People will take advantage of any situation, not just people on the farm, that's why we always encourage people to ensure their own property in safely secured,” Sgt Graham said.

Simple methods such as keeping all valuables in the car and ensuring cars were locked would go a long way to deterring criminals.

"Taking those actions can reduce the amount of opportunistic situations for people to take advantage of,” he said.

"It just make it more difficult for them to take actions.”