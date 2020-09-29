Farmland gutted, truck smashed in alleged illegal fire

A Somerset man has been charged with contravening a local fire ban after a fire he started grew out of control. PHOTO: Barclay White

A Somerset man has been charged with contravening a local fire ban after a fire he started grew out of control. PHOTO: Barclay White

A FIRE truck has been damaged and 50 hectares of farmland destroyed after a small blaze got out of control during the height of a fire ban.

Gusty winds on Saturday proved the total fire ban was a reasonable measure but a Somerset man allegedly flouted it by starting a fire on his property.

Lowood Police Acting Officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant James Bromley said police would allege the 52-year-old Clarendon man started a fire to burn off rubble and green waste before 10am.

"The fire escaped from a small pile - he tried to extinguish it but it grew and became uncontrollable after jumping to nearby grassland," Snr Sgt Bromley said.

"It jumped Buaraba Creek and burnt about 10 hectares of farmland."

Firefighters were on scene by 10.24am, with nine rural crews and two Fire and Rescue crews working to fight the blaze.

A rural fire truck on scene was damaged by a falling tree.

Snr Sgt Bromley said it would be alleged the man had not applied for a fire permit, which would have been refused due to the conditions.

The man was charged with one count of contravening a local fire ban under the Fire and Emergency Services Act - an offence that carries a maximum penalty of six months' imprisonment.

He is due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday, November 9.

