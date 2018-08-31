Farming and footy passed down Jackwitz family line

BEST ON FIELD: Billy Jackwitz, 22, juggles his passion for working the family farm with rugby league.

BEST ON FIELD: Billy Jackwitz, 22, juggles his passion for working the family farm with rugby league. Lachlan McIvor

IT CAN sometimes be hard to gather the energy to head to footy training on a Thursday night after a draining week on the land but Billy Jackwitz has been able to strike a fine balance between his two passions.

The 22-year-old is the latest member of the Jackwitz clan to work the family farm since they laid down roots in Clarendon in the 1920s.

His great grandparents were the first to arrive on the property a few minutes on the outskirts of Lowood and the operation is now run by Billy's parents Andrew and Roslyn.

Jackwitz Farms is presently growing between 485 hectares to 526ha of veggies such as broccoli, cauliflowers and spring onions.

In the summer, Jackwitz farms produces about 404ha of watermelons and pumpkins.

Billy works directly alongside his father and older brother Jayke, with younger sister Chaise studying at university in Brisbane.

The youngest son has been there full-time after finishing at Ipswich Grammar School four years ago.

"Farming is all I wanted to do,” Billy said.

"I'm loving it. I've always lived here and always been on the farm.

"You're not just doing the same job every day, it's a bit different every day.”

The love for farming was not the only trait Billy inherited from his father.

While Billy stars as an explosive and versatile part of the Gatton Hawks A-grade backline, Andrew was a rumbling forward for the Newcastle Knights in the late 1980s.

Billy has played four seasons at the Hawks, sandwiched around a year with the Ipswich Jets, and enjoyed another productive season in 2018 with eight tries in 12 games.

He plans to stay with the Hawks next year.

Billy Jackwitz runs with the ball for Gatton in the loss against Warwick in April. Ann Bichel

"Dad always said the farm will always be here for us if we want to go play football,” Billy said.

"But I'm happy with what I'm doing now.”

Even after a tough week, the energy levels tend to reset when it comes to game day and keeping busy day-to-day is a good way to stay in shape, even in the off-season.

"It does get a bit hard. If you work all day sometimes you don't feel like going to training,” he laughed.

"But it's good to play a bit of footy to get away from here sometimes.

"It keeps you pretty fit all year round.

"Obviously it's a different kind of fitness from footy I suppose but it keeps you fit.”

Carrying on the family legacy and watching the farm grow is a real point of pride.

"We're all pretty close. Some days we barely see each other and some days we do,” he said.

"You always want to be the best at what you do, do the best at what you grow.”

After his footy career finished, Andrew returned to the family farm in 1991.

Having his two boys work alongside him as young men after watching them grow up on the farm is something special for him and he said production had grown 100% since Jayke first started six years ago.

Billy does most of the tractor work and Jayke organises the contract workers, while also looking after about 120 head of cattle on the side.

"It makes things a lot easier with the three of us on the farm,” Andrew said.

"I'm really proud. Both of them do so well in their jobs.”

Dry conditions will have an impact on most producers in the state and Jackwitz Farms is no different.

"We're pretty right for water so far (this season),” he said.

"Next year will be different if it doesn't rain.”

"I think it's affected everyone a bit, water is pretty scarce at the moment. We've just got to keep going,” Billy said.