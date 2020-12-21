Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Operations Manager Karl Schulte with produce from Maragi Farms that is about to head into supermarkets for Christmas. Photo: Hugh Suffell.
Operations Manager Karl Schulte with produce from Maragi Farms that is about to head into supermarkets for Christmas. Photo: Hugh Suffell.
Rural

Farmers work hard to put food on tables this Christmas

Hugh Suffell
21st Dec 2020 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FARMERS across the Lockyer Valley have sent their produce off to the markets for the major Christmas trade week.

One of those farms is Maragi Fruit And Vegetables at Lake Clarendon, which grows spring onions, broccolini and pumpkins for produce markets and Woolworths Supermarkets.

Operations Manager Karl Schulte over the last couple of days has sent pallets stacked full of fresh spring onions to the markets, which will be on dinner plates across Queensland this Christmas weekend.

Karl said it had been a tough year for many growers across the region including at Maragi Farms who had to deal with border closures and reduced markets due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He said he was glad to be in the food production business however, as “everyone still has to eat”.

Spring onions grow on Maragi Farms, Lake Clarendon. Photo: Hugh Suffell.
Spring onions grow on Maragi Farms, Lake Clarendon. Photo: Hugh Suffell.

Maragi Farm owner, Christine said it was good to be able to continue to supply supermarkets in Queensland and northern New South Wales throughout the pandemic.

The farm’s broccolini crop had been picked in recent weeks to also head into the markets for Christmas.

Karl said he hoped Queenslanders would “pray for rain” this Christmas as farmers continue to battle crippling drought.

Read more stories by Hugh Suffell.

lockyer valley region
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIRST RESULTS: How schools performed in ATAR

        Premium Content FIRST RESULTS: How schools performed in ATAR

        Education Some schools are reporting more than 50 per cent of students achieving an ATAR of 90 or above. FIND OUT HOW YOUR SCHOOL PERFORMED

        Girl unable to come home for Christmas due to NDIS issue

        Premium Content Girl unable to come home for Christmas due to NDIS issue

        Health Abigail Sweeper unable to return home after NDIS funding stalled

        Council to establish Australia Day Awards Committee

        Premium Content Council to establish Australia Day Awards Committee

        Council News Four Lockyer citizens are in the running for the 2021 Australia Day Awards. DETAILS...

        REVEALED: Lockyer Valley’s best butcher

        Premium Content REVEALED: Lockyer Valley’s best butcher

        Business Celebrity chef Matt Preston put the call out for readers to name the best butcher...