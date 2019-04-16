Menu
Stephen, Darren, Liam (front) and Mark Jendra, of Jendra Farms at Mount Tarampa, in their carrot field.
Rural

Farmers prepare carrots for bunny's winter break

Ali Kuchel
by
16th Apr 2019 7:05 PM

WHILE Mark Jendra's crop of carrots won't be ready for the Easter bunny this weekend, he has assured the popular rabbit the recent rain will produce a good crop.

Mark, alongside his brothers Stephen and Darren, will grow about 50 hectares of carrots this season at their Mount Tarampa farm.

It's just a fraction of the Jendra Farms operation, which also includes lucerne, pumpkin, onion and broccoli.

Carrot planting began in mid-March and will continue until the end of May, with harvest taking place between June and December.

Although the carrots won't be ready for the Easter bunny, Mark said the chocolate-bearing rabbit could expect to munch on some big, good-quality carrots during his off-season.

"We only have a short time frame for growing them," he said.

 

Darren, Stephen and Mark Jendra, of Jendra Farms at Mount Tarampa prepare some carrots for Easter.
"It gets too hot here if you plant too early."

He said the 130-150mm of rain recoded last month had been crucial to this year's farming operation.

"It was very difficult before that, we were struggling to water and the quality and quantity was starting to decrease," he said.

Carrots were introduced into the farm's rotation in 2006, and the Jendra's haven't looked back.

"We only do a small amount compared to some of the other growers, but it's part of our rotation," Mark said.

"The ground had never had carrots in it before."

