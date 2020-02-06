Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
HAT IN THE RING: Lilydale farmer and Lockyer Valley Regional Council candidate Dave Neuendorf. Picture: Dominic Elsome
HAT IN THE RING: Lilydale farmer and Lockyer Valley Regional Council candidate Dave Neuendorf. Picture: Dominic Elsome
News

Farmer pledges to resolve ‘unfinished business’ if voted in

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
6th Feb 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LILYDALE farmer Dave Neuendorf is hoping to switch the work boots for a suit once more, announcing he will run for council at next month’s election.

Mr Neuendorf previously served as a councillor in the Gatton Shire and Lockyer Valley Regional councils for 12 years before retiring in 2012, to run for state politics - but he was unsuccessful.

He said he hoped to return to council to complete “unfinished business” he left behind, including a single planning scheme for the region and a road linking Spencer St, in Gatton, to Placid Hills.

“There’s certain things that we put in place to get done that still haven’t been done,” Mr Neuendorf said.

“I don’t think there’s enough push to get these things done by our elected representatives.”

The farmer was proud of a number projects completed during his time in council including the construction of the Lockyer Valley Cultural Centre and Equestrian Centre.

If elected, he’s pledged to work to reintroduce divisions to the council to better represent the region, and be voice for the agricultural sector – which he called the ‘economic engine’ of the Valley.

“What I’m hearing is, people would like to ring up a rural councillor and talk about rural issues,” he said.

“We’re not getting represented the way we should be getting represented.”

He pitched himself to voters as bringing “past experience with new ideas”.

He claimed Lockyer Valley was charged the highest rates in the southeast which he labelled “appalling”.

He also said the council needed to develop plans to ensure Gatton as the regional centre and Helidon as the last town before the Toowoomba Bypass were both able to thrive economically.

council candidates dave neuendorf lockyer valley council elections
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New jobs to combat Lockyer’s illegal dumping

        premium_icon New jobs to combat Lockyer’s illegal dumping

        Council News Find out where funding to target waste problem will be spent in the Lockyer Valley.

        WHAT’S ON: Weekend of activities at your fingertips

        WHAT’S ON: Weekend of activities at your fingertips

        News THOUGH a wet week lies ahead, there will still be plenty to see and do for those...

        Dad on meth says baby son will turn out 'like me'

        premium_icon Dad on meth says baby son will turn out 'like me'

        Crime Dylan Reid busted with meth in his system while driving.

        'Someone got stabbed': Students in lockdown SMS parents

        premium_icon 'Someone got stabbed': Students in lockdown SMS parents

        Breaking Concerned parents gathering at school gates after stabbing