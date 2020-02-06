Farmer pledges to resolve ‘unfinished business’ if voted in

LILYDALE farmer Dave Neuendorf is hoping to switch the work boots for a suit once more, announcing he will run for council at next month’s election.

Mr Neuendorf previously served as a councillor in the Gatton Shire and Lockyer Valley Regional councils for 12 years before retiring in 2012, to run for state politics - but he was unsuccessful.

He said he hoped to return to council to complete “unfinished business” he left behind, including a single planning scheme for the region and a road linking Spencer St, in Gatton, to Placid Hills.

“There’s certain things that we put in place to get done that still haven’t been done,” Mr Neuendorf said.

“I don’t think there’s enough push to get these things done by our elected representatives.”

The farmer was proud of a number projects completed during his time in council including the construction of the Lockyer Valley Cultural Centre and Equestrian Centre.

If elected, he’s pledged to work to reintroduce divisions to the council to better represent the region, and be voice for the agricultural sector – which he called the ‘economic engine’ of the Valley.

“What I’m hearing is, people would like to ring up a rural councillor and talk about rural issues,” he said.

“We’re not getting represented the way we should be getting represented.”

He pitched himself to voters as bringing “past experience with new ideas”.

He claimed Lockyer Valley was charged the highest rates in the southeast which he labelled “appalling”.

He also said the council needed to develop plans to ensure Gatton as the regional centre and Helidon as the last town before the Toowoomba Bypass were both able to thrive economically.