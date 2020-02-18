Farm dreams come to fruition for Lorena

FARM LIFE: Lorena Huggins (right) and her daughter Rebekah Huggins work together on their organic farm in Crowley Vale. Photo: Ebony Graveur

GROWING up in and around rural towns, Lorena Huggins knew from a young age she wanted to live close to the land.

As a child, her family travelled around towns, including Clermont, Toowoomba and Dysart.

“The idea of farming has always been an interest of mine,” she said.

When her family first went to Clermont, Lorena, who was eight at the time, stayed on her stepfather’s property where they farmed cattle and grain.

While it wasn’t the first time she had been on a farm, the experience hatched an idea - one day she could be a farmer, too.

Today, Lorena and her family grow organic produce, including carrots, cabbage, celery, cauliflower, beetroot and pumpkin.

Her love of farm animals led her to study animal husbandry at the University of Queensland, Gatton, where she met her husband Troy.

The pair helped out on Troy’s family’s organic farm and eventually took over the 288 acre-property.

Huggins Organic Farms is a project Troy’s parents launched at the Crowley Vale property.

“It’s been full-on with raising the kids and working on the farm,” Lorena said.

She said the lifestyle was the best part of being in the industry, especially being able to take control over her own day.

“It’s being able to spend that time with my husband and children,” she said.

“It is a long day and, if you’re not working with them, there is a lot you miss out on.”

For Lorena, the day starts at 4.30am or 5am – early enough to brew coffee and down a mug or two in peace.

Once the kids are starting to ready themselves for school, Lorena heads down to the shed.

“I’ll do a couple of hours in the shed or in the field, whatever we’re doing that day,” she said.

“Then I’ll come back up and take the kids to school.”

Lorena’s daughter Rebekah, 22, is employed full-time on the farm, as is her son Jake.

“I rely on Rebekah a lot because she takes over doing the running of the shed or the workers – wherever I have to step out from,” she said.

All six of the children have worked on the farm while growing up.

“They’ve all worked, since they could walk, on the farm,” she said.