Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Jellyfish
Jellyfish
News

Queensland teen dies after box jellyfish sting

by Arun Singh Mann
4th Mar 2021 10:24 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A TEENAGER has died in hospital after being stung by a jellyfish while fishing.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman confirmed a 17-year-old Bamaga boy died on Monday following the sting, which happened on Friday.

A Townsville Hospital spokeswoman said the boy had arrived into the hospital's care after being stung at Patterson's Point on Cape York.

The Northern Peninsula Area Regional Council has issued a renewed plea to its residents to stay out of the water during stinger season following the tragedy.

 

A 17-year-old Bamaga boy died on Monday following a sting from a box jellyfish.
A 17-year-old Bamaga boy died on Monday following a sting from a box jellyfish.
Community Newsletter SignUp

"Please advise your children not to go swimming at this time of the season," the warning read.

"Parents, we cannot stress enough on how important it is to keep your children away from the water."

The Australian box jellyfish, Chironex fleckeri, is extremely dangerous and a constant threat through the warmer months on the north Queensland coast.

It is a large but almost transparent jellyfish with a box-shaped bell (with four corners).

Large box jellies such as Chironex have caused more than 70 fatalities in Australia, according to Queensland Health data.

Police will now prepare a report on the boy's death for the coroner.

 

arun.singhmann@news.com.au

Originally published as Far North teen dies after box jellyfish sting

box jellyfish boy killed editors picks jellyfish

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gatton police make wish come true for 7yo with Leukemia

        Premium Content Gatton police make wish come true for 7yo with Leukemia

        Community A little girl battling Leukemia has had dream has come true – joining the Gatton police force and making an arrest on her first day.

        New police blitz to target drug drivers on Lockyer roads

        Premium Content New police blitz to target drug drivers on Lockyer roads

        News Operation Tango Anaconda to target drug drivers on Lockyer roads

        Paramedics cart woman to hospital after she crashed into building

        Premium Content Paramedics cart woman to hospital after she crashed into...

        News A driver and two passengers have been assessed by paramedics after a crash on the...

        Supermarket warning: Fruit, veggie prices soar 30%

        Premium Content Supermarket warning: Fruit, veggie prices soar 30%

        News Fruit and vegetable prices to soar as farm labour crisis bites