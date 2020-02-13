Menu
Crime

Far North student taken to hospital, school put in lockdown

by Peter Carruthers
13th Feb 2020 4:54 PM
TENSIONS reached boiling point at Mareeba State High School this morning when out-of-control students reportedly came to blows in the schoolyard.

A concerned parent who has two children at the school reported classrooms were in "lockdown" following clashes between students.

A broken window smashed at a disturbance at the Mareeba State High School this morning.
"I think the school will have a good hold on it but there was bit of mayhem," she said.

"There was racial comment being thrown around yesterday and it stated again today.

"Teachers are not letting anyone out of classroom and they are in lockdown."

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed one person had been taken to Mareeba Hospital in a stable condition at 11.59am.

Senior constable Aleda Day of the Mareeba police said "there has been a disturbance (but) all parties have been separated and police are investigating".

Education Queensland has been contacted for comment.

