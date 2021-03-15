Far North school named in sexual assault allegations

EXPLOSIVE allegations of sexual assaults and "rampant" drug use have been levelled against a Far North high school and one of its "authoritative figure".

Mossman State High School has been rocked by the sexual allegations along with claims drugs are "used and sold" on the school grounds.

A widespread review into sexual consent education and reporting in Queensland schools has been ordered after damning allegations were made public in an online petition, which has more than 30,000 signatures and over 2900 testimonies.

The Mossman State High School has been named in an online viral petition calling for earlier education on sexual consent.

One post, by someone who claimed to be a former Mossman student, alleged a number of assaults.

"While at Mossman State High School (QLD), I was subjected to at least five non-consensual/forced sexual encounters," the post stated.

"Not to mention, the numerous advances and attempts to cross boundaries I had not been educated in nor told I was allowed to even have."

The claimed former student said at least five other women had "very similar experiences", "including one that involved an authoritative figure within the school".

A Department of Education spokeswoman said the Mossman school was committed to providing a safe, respectful and disciplined learning environment.

"We encourage any victim of sexual violence to make a report to police and seek support or advice by calling DVConnect's sexual assault helpline," she said.

A number of women has been named in an online viral petition calling for earlier education on sexual consent.

Two parents, speaking on condition of anonymity, said their kids were exposed to a "rampant" drug problem at the school.

"The reputation is poor and there is a real drug culture associated with it," one said.

"Marijuana is definitely used and sold."

Another said she was looking at other schooling options.

"The school has been locked down on multiple occasions because of serious assaults and police are regularly called," she said.

Detective Sergeant Trevor Perham, head of the Mossman CIB, said officers had been called to the school on a number of occasions over the past two years but he didn't believe it was "disproportionate".

He said police had been working with the education department to address drug-related incidents at the school.

"We've been made aware of that type of scene and we are working to address education with respect to drugs and all aspects of that culture," he said.

The department spokeswoman said violence and the use of illegal substances was not tolerated in the state's education system.

Education Minister Grace Grace told Queensland Parliament question time on Wednesday that she backed an examination into sexual consent education in schools across the state. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Jono Searle

"We strongly encourage parents with concerns to address the principal or their nearest DoE Regional Office," she said.

It comes as Queensland Education Minister Grace Grace called for an examination into sexual consent education in schools across the state.

Work would begin with non-government and state education sectors, P & Cs and school communities to explore whether consent and reporting are adequately covered in the school curriculums.

She told Queensland parliament yesterday the personal stories shared on the Chanel Contos petition were of "disturbing behaviour, including sexual violence, during and after their school years."

"While I am sure we all agree that it is a responsibility of parents, carers and society more broadly to educate and support young people in addressing issues of sexual harassment, assault and consent, we also recognise that education and schools are part of the solution," she said.

Originally published as Far North school named in sexual assault allegations