Menu
Login
Far North man to front court after allegedly assaulting a police officer, police dog.
Far North man to front court after allegedly assaulting a police officer, police dog. Paul Donaldson BUN200517EMERGENC
Crime

Man charged after allegedly punching police dog, officer

by Andrea Falvo
26th Oct 2018 7:17 AM

A MAN who allegedly punched a police officer and a police dog several times before spitting at another officer will face the Cairns Magistrates Court today.

Officers responded to reports of a man breaking into a property on Linmen Close about 11.30am yesterday.

It will be alleged when police attended the address a man assaulted a male police officer, punching him in the face a number of times before fleeing into a neighbouring yard.

Police will further allege the man punched a police dog a number of times and spat at another officer as he was being placed into a police vehicle.

A male constable was transported to Cairns Hospital for treatment of facial injuries.

The 32-year-old Bentley Park man has been charged with one count each of serious assault of a police officer causing bodily harm, serious assault police by spitting, serious assault police, burglary and possessing tainted property.

He is due to appear in Cairns Magistrates Court today.

assault allegations crime editors picks police dog police officer qld police

Top Stories

    Greenery boosts producers' confidence despite BOM warnings

    Greenery boosts producers' confidence despite BOM warnings

    News While recent rain has been welcomed, the Bureau of Meteorology warned an El Nino event could be on the horizon.

    Alcohol delivery to your doorstep

    Alcohol delivery to your doorstep

    News "They don't have to get out of their pyjamas if they don't want to.”

    Report outlines infrastructure and policy needs for region

    Report outlines infrastructure and policy needs for region

    News The analysis conducted about 125 community consultations.

    Local Partners