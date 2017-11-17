'Fantastic five' impress at state event

Lockyer District Athletics Club relay medal winners (from left) Caitlin Taylor, Madison Wells, Annie Maguire, Hayley Reynolds and Catherine Lee.

THE Lockyer District Athletics Club's "fantastic five” have teamed up to produce some terrific performances at the Queensland Relay Championships.

Country-based competitors Caitlin Taylor, Hayley Reynolds, Catherine Lee, Madison Wells and Annie McGuire collected four medal in the four events they contested.

The girls won three gold and a silver between them.

"What makes these results fantastic is that all girls competed in older age groups,'' head coach Bailey Pashley said.

Caitlin is 12, Hayley and Catherine are 14, Madison is 15, and Annie is 16.

"Their long jump performances would have won the under 20 and open events,'' Pashley said.

McGuire continued her excellent performances.

The Australian junior long jump representative last week leapt a season best 5.89cm at the Gold Coast.

In the relay event, she set a personal best jump of 5.95m.

The Lockyer club's fine relay performances follows their tremendous efforts at last month's All Schools Track and Field Championships.

McGuire again led the way, winning the 16 years long jump with a 5.88m leap.

She also qualified for the 100m for the first time at the championships.

Reynolds won the 14 years long jump, came second in the 100m final and placed third in the 200m final.

Taylor won the 12 years 100m final and won a silver in the 200m final.

Reynolds and Wells also won gold medals in the under 16 4x100m relay at the All Schools state titles.

Top efforts

Results: U18 4 x 100m - 2nd Annie McGuire, Madison Wells, Hayley Reynolds, Caitlin Taylor.

U16 4 x 100m: 1st Caitlin Taylor, Catherine Lee, Hayley Reynolds, Madison Wells.

U18 3 x long jump: 1st Annie McGuire, Madison Wells, Hayley Reynolds.

U16 3 x long jump: 1st Madison Wells, Hayley Reynolds, Caitlin Taylor.