Menu
Login
Sport

Inglis abusers slapped with indefinite NRL bans

The Rabbitohs' Greg Inglis was racially abused after the round two game at Penrith Stadium.
The Rabbitohs' Greg Inglis was racially abused after the round two game at Penrith Stadium.
by Staff writers

TWO fans who were found to have racially abused South Sydney star Greg Inglis have been banned indefinitely by the NRL.

The governing body announced on Thursday it had issued banning notices to two people who made offensive comments towards Inglis after the round two game at Penrith Stadium.

The two fans have been banned from attending any NRL event until they apologise to Inglis, complete an approved cultural training and education program, and prove they have taken steps to address their behaviour.

"Naturally I am appalled at what happened to Greg, especially given my immense respect for him as an indigenous leader and his status as one of the best indigenous players of all time," ARL Indigenous Council chairwoman Linda Burney said.

"But the NRL has taken the right approach by allowing the person responsible to return to rugby league only after they have undergone appropriate Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultural training and have issued an apology to Greg and indigenous community leaders for their comments.

"The best way to stop a repetition of this type of behaviour is through education.

"I am also pleased that senior indigenous leaders from the game will help decide whether the person responsible is ready to return to games."

Topics:  greg inglis nrl south sydney

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Fernvale Amazons go from strength to strength in 2018

Fernvale Amazons go from strength to strength in 2018

The netball club launched their 2018 season.

Capturing excitement of the Queen's Baton Relay in Gatton

WHAT A RUSH: Batonbearer Michael Vaughan runs with the baton as a part of the Queen's Baton Relay that passed through Gatton on Thursday, March 29.

18 local batonbearers carried the Queen's Baton through Gatton.

Last runner makes an entrance

ARRIVING IN STYLE: Batonbearer Claire Keefer rides into the Gatton Showgrounds on a carriage.

Claire Keefer made a spectacular entrance at the Gatton Showgrounds.

Valley rocks out at Queen's Baton Relay festivities

SMOOTH: Pop group Justice Crew wowed the crowd at the QBR Community Celebration in Gatton on Thursday.

Hundreds braved the weather for the QBR Community Celebration.

Local Partners